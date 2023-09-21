Wildcats look to bounce back in first-ever UAC game

ACU (2-1,0-0) looks to bounce back Saturday night when the Wildcats take on The University of Central Arkansas (1-2,0-0) in the programs first ever United Athletic Conference game.

The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 27-20 week three loss to the ninth-ranked Incarnate Word Cardinals, a game in which the Wildcats stayed right with the Cardinals, but fell just short of the victory. UCA is coming off a loss as well, as the Bears fell 31-49 in their week three matchup vs. North Dakota State.

The Wildcats’ unfortunate loss Saturday night came at the hand of a few tough plays and overall adjustments that head coach Keith Patterson said needed to be cleaned up moving forward.

“We obviously felt like we could win the game,” Patterson said. “At the end of the day, typically there’s about three to four plays in every game that you play that’s gonna be the difference between winning and losing. It really comes down to concentration, focus and execution of your assignment in every aspect of the game.”

One of the key problems ACU needs to clean up before Saturday is the quick and stagnant offensive drives that Wildcats frequently found themselves in last week. The Wildcats will have to start clicking on the offensive end once again as they head into conference play, as the Wildcats only found the endzone twice last game after averaging 38 points through the first two weeks

“Offensively we didn’t execute as well as we should have,” junior quarterback Maverick McIvor said. “We should have put up more points and we had every opportunity to and I think we’re learning from our mistakes and getting better.”

McIvor, who had a mediocre game Saturday night in comparison to his performance in week two, could be the difference maker that the Wildcats need in their first conference game. McIvor is first in the conference with an average of 16.79 yards per completion and is fourth in the conference in total passing yards.

Also look for the Wildcats to put the ball on the ground more come Saturday night, as redshirt freshman Xavier Wishert, who was sidelined in last week’s game, will be back in action Saturday night in Arkansas. The Wildcats only rushed for 131 yards last week and the return of Wishert should give the offense a new burst of energy.

Defensively, the Wildcats held their own against the Cardinal offense on Saturday and look to keep up the momentum headed into Arkansas. Senior defensive back Patrick Jolly now has two interceptions on the year, leading the UAC, and junior linebacker Cirby Coheley and junior safety Elijah Moffett are at the top of the conference in tackles for loss.

The Wildcat defense also ranks No. 1 in the UAC when it comes to red zone defense as the unit only allows points in 63.6 percent of offensive drives into the redzone.

However, the defense will have their hands full on the ground Saturday night, as the Bears are led by running back ShunnDerirrick Powel who is third in the FCS in total rushing yards and first in yards per carry. The Bears also lead the UAC in scoring offense at 38 points per game.

“I’m always confident,” Patterson said. “I like our team and I like the way we are preparing. Football teaches you a lot about life. It teaches you how to work as a team, and work towards a common goal. It teaches you when you get knocked down you gotta get back up and cant feel sorry for yourself.”

The Wildcats will look to get back up and get on the winning track Saturday night when the take on Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. at Estes Stadium with the game streaming live on ESPN+.