Gardner Hall black mold rumors remain unconfirmed

Many students have experienced debilitating health issues throughout their residency at Gardner Hall. Girls who lived in this hall within the last five years dealt with an unconfirmed black mold problem.

Gardner Hall was known as a historical building on campus, built in the early 1960s and torn down in 2020. Many residents experienced poor health within the time they lived there and attributed their matching symptoms to black mold.

The primary symptoms of exposure to black mold include sneezing, congestion, eye irritation, severe fatigue, and brain fog. The young women who lived in this dorm, including myself, often ran into these symptoms. When a previous resident director for this building was asked whether she was aware of this problem, she declined to share information. Director of Residence Life Zach Snyder claims that there is no record of black mold existing in the dorms.

As a member of the class of 2024 and a former resident of Gardner Hall, I can testify to these health issues. My sister, who graduated in 2022, also experienced this problem alongside others in her class. I was healthy my entire life until my immune system was compromised by my residency at Gardner.

All throughout my hall, girls struggled to wake up for class as a result of their poor health. This affected our wallets, as well as our grade point averages. The mold was evident to both my roommate and myself, as it crept along our windowsill and out from the top and bottom of the walls.

We would spend many nights taking turns sleeping on a couch in a study room. We did this to escape the musty, moldy smell that our rooms produced. While seeking better air in this study room, we often encountered rats. Sticky rat traps were set in empty rooms to catch the rampant rodents, and we would often find them starving to death in these traps, surrounded by urine and feces.

The freshmen girls who lived in this dorm with me would find themselves constantly sick as well, and constantly testing negative for COVID-19. My Gardner hall neighbor, Kelsey Martin, a senior education major from Bogota, experienced a tough freshman year.

“My grandparents passed away from COVID-19 within a week of each other my freshman year. I was constantly paranoid about the virus, and constantly presented with severe symptoms. We all eventually figured that it was the black mold in Gardner,” Martin said.

Graysen Wright, a class of 2022 graduate living in Dallas, shares an experience that has been echoed by myself and others for years. When she lived in Gardner Hall, her health declined so dramatically that she had to evacuate her dorm room alongside her roommate.

“I remember crying to my mom about how bad we all felt. We had to evacuate our room. You could clearly see the mold inside the ceiling and walls,” Wright said.

While the mold issue has never been officially diagnosed or confirmed by the school, it seemed evident to its residents, who had to deal with unhealthy and disgusting conditions while living at an expensive private school. This unaddressed issue had repercussions for our health, focus, grades and finances.

The demolition of Gardner was promptly followed by the construction of Bullock Hall, which was estimated to cost $31M. The class of 2024 commonly referred to this new building as the “Taj Mahal,” which felt like a punch in the gut to those of us who suffered through suspicious health complications at Gardner the year before.

The existence of black mold was a commonplace discussion among Gardner residents but was never diagnosed by the school. Former Gardner residents want to know why they were constantly ill, and the school has a responsibility to explain what the black stuff on the walls was.

If you are a student who has experienced symptoms of black mold and had documentation exposure, please reach out. Your help could prompt ACU to publicize the dorm inspection records and be held accountable for other dorms heavily rumored to have the same problem, such as Smith-Adams.

Gardner Hall might be torn down, but this story isn’t over.