Get involved with intramurals

Are you a college freshman having trouble finding community? Participating in intramurals is a good way for students to stay active and build relationships.

According to an honors research paper, written and researched by a student at Grand Valley State University, participating in intramurals physically and socially makes you feel better.

Socially, being involved on an intramural sports team can increase a student’s sense of belonging and make him or her feel more connected to a university. Being active and athletic is good for preventing diseases, reducing the onset of mental illnesses and increasing grades.

Often, students form their own individual teams from a group of their close friends or from others who live in the same community that they do. At ACU, students in clubs will compete in flag football, volleyball, pickleball, etc., to create an even richer community with each other.

According to a research journal conducted by students from Brock University, there are obvious benefits to physical activity and intramural sports, despite having any athletic ability. One is a decrease in the ‘freshmen 15.’ Physical activity can also benefit a student’s mental performance and stability.

What if you have no athletic ability? That is okay. Most teams signing up do not know what they’re doing– they are just there for a good time. You won’t be the only person who does not know what they’re doing.

Playing intramural sports can literally change your life. Being involved in intramurals actually increases the ease of integrating socially, and can make the transition to a new college easier. It has also been shown to decrease overall stress as well as a marketed increase in a student’s self-esteem.

There also exists a correlation between increased physical activity, such as intramural sports, and a significant reduction in the symptoms of depression. As the level of physical activity daily or weekly increases, depression and its associated symptoms become less prevalent.

Do you want to play, but you’re not sure where to start? Download the FusionPlay app to look at the different sports happening and look at which teams need players.

There are two divisions in every sport: champ and rec.

The Intramural Office is located on the first floor of the Royce and Pam Money Student Recreation and Wellness Center. Before a sports season starts, there will be team members from the Intramural Office in the Campus Center with instructions and help to get students signed up to play intramurals.

At the end of the day, it is your decision whether or not to play intramural sports. But if you want to become more socially and physically active and potentially increase your mental health, intramurals could be the one thing in your life that needs change.

Sometimes there are also free T-shirts for winning championships…