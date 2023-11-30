Wildcats fall on the road in WAC opener

Ali Abdou Dibba, junior guard from Stockholm, Sweden, looks for an open shot. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

ACU (3-4, 0-1) fell in its conference opener against UT Arlington (4-3, 1-0) in a final score of 71-86.

The Wildcats entered Wednesday night’s game with an even record after going 2-1, falling just short in the Paradise Jam Tournament championship the previous week.

The Wildcats started the game off hot going on a quick 8-1 run thanks to two layups from senior guard Hunter Jack Madden. Later in the first half, sophomore guard JV Seat would hit a three pointer to make it a four-point lead, but a three followed by a pair of free throws would give the Mavericks their first lead of the game.

Senior forward Arion Simmons hit a three-pointer to make it a one-point lead with 2:29 left, but the Mavs would continue to push back toward the half and took a seven-point, 41-34 lead into the half.

Less than two minutes into the second half , UTA had extended the lead by five to make it 48-36.

The Wildcats found some much needed momentum and proceeded to go on an 11-1 run thanks to five points from Madden to go along with four from junior guard Ali Abdou Dibba.

The Mavs would hold strong however as after a three from Madden with 8:25 remaining to make it a four point game again, UTA could grow the lead to 15 and hold on to take the 86-71 victory.

Madden finished with 19 points to go along with 7 assists and Simmons was right behind with 17 of his own. Dibba added 14 and led the team in boards with 7 and Seat had a season high 9 points.

The Wildcats head back home and take on Stephen F. Austin at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Moody Coliseum with the game streaming live on ESPN+.

