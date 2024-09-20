Gallery: Praise Day Friday Opens Family Weekend

Family Weekend is underway as students attend Praise Day Friday and engage with athletes in the Campus Center. The ACU Women’s Volleyball Team hosted the greeting at chapel and promoted their upcoming games. After a time of worship, students were met with a CAB club-level seat giveaway for tomorrow’s football game. The ACU Football Team promoted their game by handing out cookies to students. In the Campus Center, the Student and Small Business Fair featured student businesses and Follies merchandise.