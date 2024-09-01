Wildcats’ dynamic new offense shines despite narrow loss to Texas Tech

Tay Yanta, redshirt junior offensive lineman from Falls City, holds the ball and waits for the snap. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Nobody expected a nail-biter.

ACU lost in overtime Saturday, 52-51, falling just short to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on a two-point conversion.

After a rushing touchdown by Isaiah Johnson, a graduate student from Lubbock, to tie the game for the Wildcats, Head Coach Keith Patterson had one play left and a vital decision to make. A successful extra-point kick would tie the game and send it into a second round of overtime, or he could potentially go for a two-point conversion to win the game.

“If we score, we’re going for two,” Patterson told Offensive Coordinator Rick Bowie after Tech’s overtime touchdown.

Patterson elected to trust his players to go out and go for two. The game ended in a wild fashion as the Wildcats’ risk did not pay off. The final play was an empty backfield play concept, with all receivers lined up on the line of scrimmage. It incorporated many options built in, including a quarterback draw, and a wide receiver screen on the right sideline.

Tight ends Bryan Henry, a sophomore from Belton, and Jed Castles, a junior from Wichita Falls, blocked defenders at the line, hoping to leave an open seam for receiver Trey Cleveland, a graduate from Arlington, to potentially catch for a short gain and score. However, quarterback Maverick McIvor, a graduate from San Angelo, holding the ball for a split second too long, was sacked, ending the game.

Although the call led to a loss for the Wildcats, quick play call decisions like it were what got the Wildcats back into the game. After the first quarter, ACU trailed 22-7. During the first two drives, the offense had accumulated a combined nine yards.

Despite that, the Wildcats from the second quarter on, got steaming hot, all because of McIvor.

“He is not the same quarterback from two seasons ago,” said Patterson. “I know this year he will have his best season yet.”

McIvor ended the game with a final stat line of 506 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 173.3 QB rating. McIvor was poised in the pocket. He went along to make many pre-snap adjustments, threw a very strong ball, and had some big-time throws to lead the team.

One thing to note in the team’s new air raid offensive scheme – McIvor excels in ACU’s ability to move the ball. The team’s offense is adept at spreading the ball from hash mark to hash mark, creating opportunities across the width of the field. Additionally, the vertical passing game stretches defenses both deep and short, making it a formidable threat.

Patterson said a Dallas Cowboys scout praised McIvor and the team’s new offense.

“I’ve never seen the ball thrown like that,” the scout told Patterson. “It was very impressive. My hat’s off to you.”

McIvor’s success executing the air raid could also be attributed to outside receiver Blayne Taylor, a graduate from Saginaw. He looked in full control against the Red Raiders, ending the game with one touchdown, 141 receiving yards, and a game-long reception of 71 yards. McIvor just seemed to trust Taylor so well to get down the field and to just be open.

Many 50/50 balls went his way, and many were wide-open receptions. Moreover, this year, the dynamic duo as well as the new air raid-style offense will be something to watch.

On the other side of the ball, the defense fell short but was up against some great talent.

Tech’s top NFL running back prospect, Tahj Brooks, was a persistent problem. This is to be expected though, ending the game with 153 rushing yards and a touchdown. This caused issues for the Wildcats but also for the rest of college football. Last season, Brooks rushed for 1,443 yards.

Patterson said teams can’t practice for those types of tackles. The athletic, dynamic, and quick players will always force yards after contact while making great moves, due to sheer talent that they posses, he said.

The game is certain to be foundational because Tech is the biggest opponent of the season for the Wildcats. The defense certainly will go back to the drawing board, but the new Rick Bowie-style offense is already proving itself. Fifty-point offensive performances rarely result in a loss, which is encouraging for the Wildcats.

Although Patterson said he does not believe in moral victories, he framed the loss in optimistic terms.

“There were no losers in this game,” he said.