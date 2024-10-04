Central Arkansas to test Wildcats’ unbeaten conference record

For the second home game in a row, the FCS-ranked Wildcat football team will take on another ranked team.

They are undefeated in conference after games against the University of West Georgia and Utah Tech University but will have their toughest matchup so far as they welcome the University of Central Arkansas Bears to Abilene.



The Wildcats currently have a +39-point differential against UAC opponents after impressive wins against UWG and Utah Tech. The Bears have played only one UAC game, in which they beat Austin Peay University 45-17.

Despite facing the #5 FCS ranked opponent in Central Arkansas, Head Coach Keith Patterson said he is confident in the approach and preparation of his #16 team.

“We take the same approach each and every week,” Patterson said. “I think that’s what’s led to consistency in our program.”



The Bears will look to continue their impressive season against Patterson’s squad. The team’s only loss of the season was by 3 points to Arkansas State University in its season opener. Since week one, the Bears have outscored their opponents 169-61 and have gone 1-0 in conference play.



“You’ve got two ranked opponents that are going to go out there and compete,” Patterson said. “It’s great for this region of the country, and it’s great for our city and our university.”



Wildcat quarterback Maverick McIvor had a rough game two weeks ago against Idaho, throwing his first two interceptions of the season while also surrendering a fumble in the red zone. McIvor bounced back against Utah Tech, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns.



UCA Quarterback Will McElvain has led his squad to a 4-1 record while throwing for 1012 yards and six touchdowns. The senior signal caller will look to rain it down on a Wildcat defense surrendering 245 passing yards per game to opponents this season.



Patterson was quick to give high praise to McElvain because of his leadership and success throughout his career so far.

“They have a quarterback that is a leader. He’s played a lot and has a lot of experience playing the position,” Patterson said. “He does a great job of not putting the ball in jeopardy. He has a very good understanding of how to put the ball in his playmaker’s hands.”



Stopping the prolific passing game will not be the only task that the Wildcats will have to tackle.

Senior UCA running back ShunDerrick Powell has rushed for 810 yards and 10 touchdowns in the team’s five games this season.

“They’re big and strong up front on the offensive line, so they do a great job of running the football,” Patterson said. “If you allow them to do that, it sets up the play action passing and shots downfield, which they do a great job of getting.”

Patterson’s biggest key to the game was “staying ahead of the chains.” If the Wildcats can avoid sacks and tackles for loss, they will be in good shape offensively.



The Bears’ defense has allowed opponents to convert on only 37% of 3rd downs this year, while the Wildcats have converted 43% of the time.

As the Wildcats look to move to 3-0 in conference this weekend, Patterson and the team hopes fans will show out as they have throughout the season.

“We’re excited and hope that people show up and get loud to enjoy a great Saturday afternoon of college football.”