Leading the Stable: Hicks looks to carry rushing momentum against UCA

Running back Sam Hicks was named United Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after his three-touchdown performance in ACU’s win over Utah Tech last week.



In football’s second UAC game, the offense totaled 609 yards, 212 of which came on the back of redshirt senior Sam Hicks. Hicks rushed for 203 yards while adding two catches for a total of nine yards.

“He’s looking to be an asset in any way, shape or form,” said Running Backs Coach Pat Brown.



The Central Michigan University transfer saw action in all 12 games in 2023 before coming to ACU. He ranked seventh on the team in all-purpose yardage that season.



After his 212-yard performance in week five, Hicks has gained 383 yards on the ground while adding 123 yards through the air.



“All I thought in my head was ‘Do my job, execute,’” Hicks said after the game. “Shoutout to the o-linemen, shoutout to Coach Pugh. They did their job, and I did my job.”



As the Wildcats get ready to face off against the University of Central Arkansas, practice will be a crucial part of the Hicks’ continued success.



Fortunately for the team, practice is where Hicks shines the brightest.

“He’s just the epitome of practice how you play,” Brown said. “He comes in every day looking for ways to get better.”



Hicks’ three-touchdown performance was the second of its kind for ACU this season after running back Isaiah Johnson found the endzone three times against Texas Tech.



“In our running back room, we want to make sure that everybody is pushing each other to be the best,” Brown said. “It’s good to see the players really take an onus on that and be able to capitalize when they get an opportunity.”



Hicks’ was quick to give praise to the team after its 55-30 win against Utah Tech.

“I think this was the first game we’ve played complete since Texas Tech,” Hicks said.



Hicks will look to continue his success against a UCA defense that is allowing only 108 rushing yards per game.