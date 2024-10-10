New SGA legislation includes limits on travel funding

The Student Government Association this week passed two new pieces of legislation and elected a new member for its judicial board.

Amanda White, a sophomore criminal justice major from Azle, was elected to be on SGA’s judicial board at Wednesday’s senate meeting. The judicial board ensures the student government organization remains within the requirements of the SGA constitution.

SGA conducts weekly senate meetings in which senators propose legislation that addresses student needs. This week, two pieces of legislation were presented and passed.

A resolution to cap travel funds for student organizations, submitted by Themba Mlondiwa, freshman accounting major from Abilene, was passed. Now, no more than 25% of SGA’s budget can be used for student organization travel funds.

“There wasn’t a cap before, and this just ensures that most of our funding goes to student organizations’ on-campus events because that’s what our purpose is,” said Athena Triantopoulos, SGA vice president and senior advertising and public relations major from Las Vegas.

SGA has allocated about 11% of this semester’s student organization funds to travel. SGA President Josh Springer said over 25% was requested, though, and that is on the rise.

A resolution asking the university to keep the sliding doors on the west side of the McGlothlin Campus Center unlocked during the weekends also passed. It was authored by Mia Melara, freshman biochemistry major from McAllen.

“People who need handicapped access have to go to the other side of the building to have a door open for them because the buttons don’t work,” said Springer, senior financial management major from Helotes.

Springer said while this change will not make the university more ADA-compliant because power doors aren’t required by federal law, it does help to improve the quality of experience for all students.

Also, students can expect to see to-go cups available at the Bean soon. SGA passed a bill and provided funding for these cups. They will be paper, making them sustainable and convenient for students.

“We have the first round coming in, they were supposed to be delivered a few weeks ago, but I don’t know what happened,” Springer said. “They’ve been reordered and they should be coming in within the next few weeks.”

SGA also recently passed a bill to choose the senior gift, which will be a new student section in Moody Coliseum, at the south end of the court. Bleachers with additional seating will cost a little more than $13,000, with SGA contributing $4000, the Kirk Goodwin Fun Run providing $4000 and the Department of Athletics covering the remainder.

He also said SGA is working to rewrite its founding documents. Springer said the three founding documents are out of date because they were not kept up with in the past.

“It’s tedious, and it’s frustrating at points but I also think it’s a really cool opportunity because these documents will be used for the next few years, or until they get changed again,” Springer said. “So getting to impact them and getting to lead people to impact them is really fun and exciting.”

Legislation passed by SGA this semester