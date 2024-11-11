Gallery: BSU hosts meme-themed skate night

The Black Student Union held its annual Skate Night on Nov. 1 at The Skatin’ Place. Students gathered for a time of skating, food and a costume contest. The event’s theme was meme night, where attendees dressed up as their favorite meme (from the early 2010s with Vine to the days of Musicaly or current TikTok trends). Members of BSU including Tamil Kayode-Adele, president of BSU and senior criminal justice major from Lagos, Nigeria, and Logan Beckwith, vice president of BSU and sophomore multimedia major from Dallas, helped to organize and run the check-in table at the event.