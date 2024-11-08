Season signals ACU’s D1 football dream has arrived

Maverick McIvor, graduate quarterback from San Angelo, congratulates Javon Gipson, redshirt junior wide receiver from Richmond, on running a touchdown. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

From inaugural coach A.B. Morris’ 17-year tenure to the 1973 and ‘77 NAIA national titles to the development of 37 NFL athletes, Abilene Christian has a rich football history.

The 105-year-old football program that has earned success at all levels has now found its groove in Division I FCS football.

Dr. Phil Schubert’s decision to become a D1 institution reaped long-term benefits with a temporary cost. After seven years of some fans questioning the university’s athletic division choice, the Wildcat faithful can now take pride in their football team.

This is the best year in ACU football’s D1 existence.

From consecutive top 25 rankings to beating No. 4 Central Arkansas and being a point shy from upsetting Texas Tech, the Wildcats’ success has earned the university national recognition.

How did ACU get here?

The Wildcats maximized their resources in an era of conference realignment, name image and likeness and the transfer portal. Hiring a former Power Five athletic director gave the university an experienced lens into the world of high-level athletics.

After parting ways with former head coach Adam Dorrel, the priority for the next leader in the locker room became program-building. Boy, does head coach Keith Patterson know how to do that.

The moment Patterson arrived in January 2022, ACU football transformed. The pillars of character, discipline and toughness have elevated the competition, makeup and product on and off the field. It also helps that he and his staff are well-respected and have relationships within the web of college football.

This assisted the program in building an athletic, FBS-experienced roster that has great odds of winning the United Athletic Conference.

That is the next item on the agenda.

Before fans of the purple and white can dream of the next conference landing spot, ACU must take charge in the UAC. This season has proved that the Wildcats are capable of doing just that.

Winning cures everything.

Winning has increased attendance for both students and fans.

Winning has made ACU a notable FCS school.

Winning has made the hopes and dreams of Wildcat football even more possible than before.

It is a heartwarming moment for the hard-working men and women of the administration and athletic senior staff.

It is also a moment of excitement for current students and alumni.

The Wildcats can now take hope that the future of ACU football is not on its way, it is here.