Volleyball continues losing streak, falling to Grand Canyon

Extending a five-game losing streak, with losses to the University of Texas at Arlington, Utah Valley University, Seattle University, Utah Tech University and Tarleton State University, the Wildcats lost to Grand Canyon Thursday night in three sets.

Before the game, Head Coach Ijeoma Moronu Alstrup said the Wildcats would have to prepare for a strong outside attack from GCU, especially from Tatum Parrott, who had 14 kills on 33 attempts.

Moronu Alstrup said the team will face the same problem in their next game, in which they will face the University of Texas at Arlington for the second time this season.

“We will be able to just hone in on one player, slowing them down, and then defending well against everybody else,” she said.

Throughout this losing streak, Moronu Alstrup said it has been important to keep the team motivated despite the unwanted results.

“It’s really important whenever the results aren’t what you want on the win-loss column to just focus on the process,” she said.

One standout player from this long stretch is Avery Thaler, freshman middle blocker from Fairfield, who hit .500 in the team’s match against Tarleton State on Monday.

Thaler said her success against Tarleton was a mental decision she made off the court.

“I knew as soon as I got the chance to go on the court, I needed to make that switch and do my job and also encourage everyone else to do their own,” Thaler said.

Thaler is one of three good middle blockers that Moronu Alstrup has on her squad, in addition to Hannah Gonzalez, sophomore from Lucas, and Nieko Thomas, redshirt junior from West Hills, California.

“We really believe that all three middles could be on the All-WAC team, so it’s always a tough decision between the three of them,” Moronu Alstrup said. “Avery has done better offensively, and Nieko’s done better defensively, so it really just depends on what the team is needing in the moment.”

Thaler said the other two middles have played a big role in helping her get to where she’s at on the court, and how well she’s been able to play.

“They’re just big encouragers. And they are leaders, and so that’s how I can view how I need to be on the court too,” she said.

Gonzalez had 10 kills Thursday night on 19 attempts, leading the team in overall kills and hitting percentage. Thomas recorded the only block of the game in the first set.

The Wildcats will return to the court in Arlington against UTA on Monday night at 6 p.m.