Wildcats defeat Southern Utah Thunderbirds in final home game

Sam Hicks, redshirt senior and running back from Fort Worth, runs into the endzone. (Photo by Ashley Henderson)

In the final home game of the season, ACU defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 28-25. The Wildcats had a dominant offensive performance putting up 445 total yards on offense.

Maverick McIvor, graduate quarterback from San Angelo, finished the game with 22 completions for 306 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth game of the season that he passed for 300 yards and the seventh of his career.

The game started out in ACU’s favor with the defense forcing a three-and-out on Southern Utah’s first drive of the game.

On the first offensive drive of the game for the Wildcats they scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Javon Gipson, redshirt junior wide receiver from Richmond.

ACU scored again before the first quarter was over, this time it was Isaiah Johnson, redshirt senior running back from Lubbock, with a 6-yard rush to grow the lead 14-0.

On the first drive of the second quarter, Johnson scored his second touchdown of the day with a one-yard rush. Johnson had 79 yards in the game to go along with his two touchdowns.

“He’s so tough and balanced,” Head Coach Keith Patterson said. “And I love that grit that he brings to our offense.”

To end the first half the Thunderbirds were able to score a field to make the score 21-3 at halftime.

Patterson said he was proud of the effort the team put forth defensively in the first half, holding SUU’s offense under 100 yards.

The second half began slowly for both teams until SUU’s second drive when the Thunderbirds had a 76-yard run by Targhee Lambson to set up first and goal at the ACU eight-yard line. With good field position, the Thunderbirds were able to score two plays later to make the score 21-10.

Lambson finished the game with 27 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

“I knew from that very point right there that this game is going to the end, when it went 21-10,” Patterson said.

ACU answered with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Sam Hicks, redshirt senior running back from Fort Worth. SUU scored on their next drive to keep themselves in the game.

After a failed onside kick from SUU, ACU got the ball to the Thunderbird’s 42-yard line with 5:53 left in the game. The Wildcats were driving down the field looking to run the clock down and score again.

With the ball on the eight-yard line, McIvor threw an interception that was returned all the way to the ACU one-yard line. SUU scored on the next play and completed a successful two-point conversion to make it a one-possession game, 28-25.

ACU went three and out on its next drive, giving the ball back to SUU. After the punt, SUU took over at its own 10-yard line.

The drive didn’t last long after a bad snap was fumbled and recovered by ACU’s David Oke, junior defensive lineman from Houston.

With the ball back the Wildcats were able to run the clock out and secure the win to move them to 6-3 for the season and 5-1 in conference play.

Coach Patterson said that the team’s goal is to win a conference championship. With Saturday’s win, the Wildcats are first in the conference standings and are in control of their own destiny.

ACU will travel to Tennessee to take on Austin Peay State University next week.