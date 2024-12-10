Chapa: More than just four years

Abilene Christian University accomplished its mission with me. And I accomplished my mission at ACU.

As I prepare for Saturday’s undergraduate graduation ceremony to take on the world, I am grateful for this university and its people. The relationships and memories I have formed at 1600 Campus Court have not just defined my past four years, but will continue to define the next forty. That is what college should be about.

They say, “It is the best four years of your life.” I would suggest, “It is some of the best four years of your life that will be the foundation for the rest of your life.”

My time at ACU has been grounded upon that belief.

Through academic and experiential learning involvement in ACUTV, The Optimist and the College of Business, I gained the knowledge and the skills necessary to enter the workforce with a heart centered on Christ and education.

Through extracurricular activities in Galaxy, Lynay and SGA, I gained the community and the people skills necessary to love my neighbor and adopt a servant’s heart. Through friends, mentors and peers, I gained the relationships necessary to grow in Christ in everything I do. While this is the end of my academic career, this is just the beginning of living a life reflecting the values this university and its people have instilled in me.

Thank you to everyone who was a part of my ACU story.

Until next time, but one last time…

Go Wildcats!