Slow offensive night leads to loss in Waco for men’s basketball

Christian Alston, freshman guard from Memphis, Tennessee, looks to pass the ball. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

The Wildcats traveled to Waco on Monday to take on Baylor University to gain more experience at a fast pace against a Power Four school.

The team lost 88-57 to the Bears, but statistically, the second half was better than the first.

Only scoring 22 points in the first half, the Wildcats could not establish a consistent offense. The team shot under 27% and did not make three-point shots.

Baylor’s defense smothered the Wildcat offense throughout the game, especially on the perimeter. ACU shot 14.3% from three throughout the game, only making two shots from distance.

On the other hand, it seemed as though the Bears could not miss, especially in the first half, when they shot 74% from the field.

The Wildcats were able to slow them down some in the second half, but Baylor still shot nearly 47% from the field.

Despite being unable to find many open shots, the Wildcats were able to maintain a paint presence, scoring 28 points in the paint, making up half of the team’s scoring.

The Bears also scored easily in the paint, with 50 of their 88 points coming in the lane. Norchad Omier, forward for the Bears, scored 15 points and did not miss a shot, going 7-7 from the field and 1-1 from the free throw line.

Omier only played 16 minutes but played them well. He added 6 rebounds to his point total throughout the game.

Omier was one of five scorers in double digits for the Bears, while the Wildcats only had two: Leonardo Bettiol, junior forward from Roncade, Italy, and Quion Williams, junior guard from Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Bettiol tallied 16 points and four rebounds, while Williams had 10 points and three rebounds. The Wildcats’ leading rebounder was Bradyn Hubbard, junior forward from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who totaled six rebounds.

The Wildcats will play their next game on Saturday when they host Hardin-Simmons University in a crosstown matchup at 6 p.m.