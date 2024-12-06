Wildcats Overcome Halftime Deficit for Second Road Victory

The team gathers together during a timeout. (Photo by Steven Infante)

ACU improved to 6-3 with a 78-70 win over New Mexico State in a nonconference matchup Wednesday night at the Pan American Center. The Wildcats’ second-half surge secured their second road win of the season.

It was a rocky start for the Wildcats. They struggled early, trailing 30-27 at halftime as the Aggies’ Robert Carpenter, who scored 13 points, and Christian Cook, who added 10, kept the home team in control.

New Mexico State capitalized on ACU’s slow start from deep, holding the Wildcats to 22% shooting from three-point range in the first half.

Nevertheless, ACU’s offense caught fire in the second half, shooting an astounding 72% from the field and hitting 5 of 7 three-pointers.

Hunter Jack Madden led the way for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 24 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep and a perfect 7-for-7 performance at the free-throw line. Quion Williams also had a strong showing with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Madden’s hot shooting and Williams’ dominating presence inside helped the Wildcats pull away, outscoring the Aggies 51-40 in the second half.

The Wildcats also showcased their defensive prowess, forcing 12 turnovers and converting them into 17 points. They controlled the boards as well, grabbing 29 rebounds to New Mexico State’s 25, with Williams and Joseph Venzant each collecting five.

For the Aggies, Peter Filipovity contributed 10 points and eight rebounds, while Nate Tshimanga added 10 points off the bench.

ACU took command in the middle of the second half with a 15-4 run, pushing its lead into double digits. While New Mexico State closed the gap to six in the final minute, the Wildcats’ steady free-throw shooting secured the win.

Up next, the Wildcats face a tough challenge as they travel to Waco on Monday to take on the No. 15 Baylor Bears.