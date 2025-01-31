‘Keep your head up’ through slow start for women’s tennis

The beginning of the women’s tennis season began with some unexpected adversity early on in the season. While dealing with injuries and sickness, the team is now 0-3 on the year.

This season began with matches against New Mexico State, Texas Tech and SMU. All of these games in which Head Coach Bryan Rainwater said was a part of his plan to get his girls ramped up for the challenging season.

Looking back at the most recent matchup played against New Mexico State, Rainwater assured that the slow start has not been as bad as it seems on paper.

“I thought we competed really well, we just got off to a slow start,” Rainwater said. “I feel like we’re in a pretty positive position following Sunday. And moving into this weekend, we just want to have a good week of practice and be prepared to compete.”

The tough schedule is far from over as the Wildcats moving forward have plenty of tough matchups that will continue to challenge the team.

Coming Up:

UT San Antonio in San Antonio on Feb. 1

No. 11 Texas in Austin on Feb. 2

Texas State in San Marcos on Feb. 8

Rainwater said he realizes this stretch may not be easy for the Wildcats but he sees it as an opportunity to build the team up in the rut.

With five juniors, including transfers Alice Klinteby and Angela Del Campo, the lineup is surely experienced and talented. Rainwater also included returning Olivia Sears and Masha Vrsalovic, predicting their standout performances upcoming this year.

In the Western Athletic Conference, ACU has consistently finished tops in their conference, last year finishing in a three-way tie for third place. However, Rainwater said the team’s objective is to secure a top-two spot and challenge for the conference title this year.

As the season continues, the Wildcats seek to overcome early disappointments, regain full strength and gain momentum in this current season.

“Keep your head up, and keep working,” Rainwater said. “Let’s see where this thing takes us.”