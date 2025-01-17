Wildcat season ends against future champs, key players enter the transfer portal

Members of ACU's defense take down NAU's Isaiah Eastman. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

After a successful 2024 season, the Wildcats fell to the eventual FCS champions, the North Dakota State Bison.

The loss in the second round of the playoffs came after a win at home against Northern Arizona University by a dominant score of 24-0.

The Wildcat offense under first-year Offensive Coordinator Rick Bowie scored over 33 points per game, including two performances over 50 points. The air raid offense aimed to establish a run game first, and attack the defense through the air afterwards. The style was based on “taking what the defense gives” and utilizing a variety of talented players to keep the offense rolling.

The offense was successful in establishing this style, rushing for over 165 yards per game and passing for over 300. The offense also scored 62 touchdowns this season, 34 coming through the air and 27 on the ground.

Graduate quarterback Maverick McIvor led the offense well, throwing for 3828 yards and 30 touchdowns, including a 506 passing yard game against Texas Tech University to begin the season. McIvor started every regular season game for the Wildcats before suffering an undisclosed injury in the regular season finale. This forced him to miss the team’s first-round playoff game and gave backup Carson Haggard the start. Haggard threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions as the Wildcat defense dominated the game, beating Northern Arizona University 24-0.

Since the end of the season, McIvor has entered the transfer portal and committed to Western Kentucky University where he will play his seventh season. WKU will be McIvor’s third school after transferring to ACU from Texas Tech for the 2022 season.

Several other Wildcats have entered the transfer portal and committed to other universities.

Defensive lineman David Oke committed to Arkansas University after recording 63 tackles and 21 solo tackles.

Defensive lineman Jerry Lawson committed to the University of Louisville after recording 65 tackles, 31 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Center Tay Yanta committed to the University of North Texas after playing in 14 games this season. UNT will be Yanta’s third school after he transferred to ACU from Texas Tech.

Hut Graham announced he was entering the transfer portal but has since recommitted to ACU.

Ja’veon Sunday and Dorian Plumley have entered the transfer portal but have not yet committed.

Despite the lengthy list of players graduating and transferring away from the program, former Wildcat quarterback Stone Earle will be returning to Abilene after spending two years at UNT and a season with Marshall University.

Head Coach Keith Patterson and other athletics staff members could not be reached for interviews.