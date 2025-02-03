ACU Online programs recognized in national rankings

ACU Online’s Psychology and Business Management programs were recognized as the nation’s best online bachelor’s programs by the U.S. News and World Report. (Photo courtesy of the U.S.News.com)

ACU Online’s psychology and business management programs were recognized as the nation’s best online bachelor’s programs by U.S. News & World Report.

The psychology program, which is the only nationally recognized program in Texas, was ranked No. 18 for the first time. The business management program, which was ranked No. 79, appeared on the list for the third year.

Amanda Gibson, associate vice president of marketing and communications at ACU Dallas, said this recognition helps the university get noticed by prospective students.

“It is really hard to stand out, especially if you’re a smaller school like ACU,” Gibson said. “It helps pull us up onto the same stage as large state schools and much larger private schools, so we’re competing head to head with them.”

Rankings are made based on engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training and peer assessment, according to usnews.com. A full explanation for the calculations is listed on the website.

Gibson said the online courses stand out because they are taught by the same faculty on campus in Abilene and offer similar benefits, such as the secondary accreditation of the business management program.

“We’re really bringing that same student experience that you can get on campus to a whole new audience of students online who maybe couldn’t move to Abilene to pursue their degree,” Gibson said.

According to a press release, Dr. Stephen Johnson, chief executive officer of ACU Dallas, said the rankings are a “significant milestone” for ACU Online.

“We are eager to see how our university will continue to evolve and positively influence our students as they pursue their academic and professional aspirations at ACU,” Johnson said.

Gibson highlighted the Christ-centered perspective of the programs’ curriculum.

“We really care about every single student that we’re touching and their experience, and making sure that they’re getting the education that they need so they can be successful in the career that they aspire to is hugely important to us,” Gibson said. “But it all needs to be grounded in faith.”

ACU Online offers 14 bachelor’s degrees, 16 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees, five undergraduate certificate programs and 11 graduate certificate programs. Each program is managed through the Dallas location.

View the complete U.S. News World and Report rankings visit here.