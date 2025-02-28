Bean prepares to launch website

The new Tapin2 Website where students can order food from the bean ahead.(photo by Leslie Carrigan)

The Bean will launch a website next week allowing students to order specific menu items from the grill.

The website is called Tapin2, and will start with five options: hamburger, chicken strips, grilled cheese, cheese quesadilla, and pulled pork sandwich, to add more food items at more of the stations to the menu.

The website will most likely be useful in the afternoon, when the Bean is mostly empty, as a way to help food stay fresh, said Ken Weaver, senior director of dining services.

“It comes off the grill and you get notified,” said Weaver. “But we want to do it in a timely manner because the intention of this is for the food to stay fresh.”

Ordering ahead is separate from the Boost app, using QR codes posted around the Bean. It will only require students to use their swipes, said Elodie Howell, the Bean’s registered dietitian.

“There’s no money exchange it’s just part of the meal swipe,” said Howell. “So you just swipe in the bean and order, and just put your name and phone number in and that’s it.”

Weaver said the Bean has worked to make sure the food sitting out stays fresh for students and is ready for inspection.

“We did have a little bit of a setback, but we’ve already corrected that setback,” Weaver said, “and when you’re dealing with people, some of the setbacks are as simple as somebody using a wiping cloth and leaving it on a table.”

Howell said students who are concerned about the state of the Bean are welcome to ask questions and raise their concerns.

“There is a place to give feedback on our website and our phone number is on the back of the napkin holders,” Howell said.