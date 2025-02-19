New name added to renovated Crutcher Scott Field

Construction crews get ready for the first home baseball game at the renovated Bullock Brother's Ballpark on Friday. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Crutcher Scott Field is close to being subject to a major stadium transformation that will be operational for the Wildcats’ first home game. With that has come some brand-new signage.

Two weeks ago, the words “Bullock Brothers Ballpark” was placed above the press box at the “Crutch,” although the official name will not change just yet. The new name will officially unveiled during the grand opening in April. So for now, it remains Crutcher Scott Field.

Completed in 1991 and expanded several times since, Crutcher Scott Field was named for the late Abilene oilman and city council member Crutcher Scott, an alumnus who was a longtime supporter of ACU athletics and a 40-year member of the Board of Trustees. Al Scott, Crutcher Scott’s son, played baseball for the Wildcats.

Just like the naming of the Wildcats’ football stadium, Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium, it may be the new baseball stadium to follow suit. “Crutcher Scott Field” remains on the new turf playing surface.

Although the Department of Athletics and the university has declined to comment on the status of the new name awaiting the official announcement, the university has previously stated that the stadium renovation was funded by a combination of donors, contributing to the more than $125 million invested in ACU athletics facilities over the past decade.

Board of Trustees chair April (Bullock ’89) Anthony has two brothers, the late Joe Dell Bullock (’80), who passed away in 2021, and Robert Bullock (’81). Bullock Hall, completed in 2021, was named in honor of Anthony’s parents, JoLynn (Calk ’59) and the late Joe Bullock, and the wings were named in honor of her two brothers and their wives.

But for now, Crutch is still the Crutch.