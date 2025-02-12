‘Labor of love’: Bean hosts Valentine’s teaching kitchen

The dessert section in the Bean is filled with various sweets. (Photo by Lindsey Blasingame).

The Bean’s newest Teaching Kitchen event, with a slight twist, will take place on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

This time, instead of teaching students how to cook, the Bean’s pastry chef, Rebecca, will be leading a guided mini cake decoration night, themed around Valentine’s Day.

Elodie Howell, campus dietitian, said the Teaching Kitchens provide real-life skills for students who may be living away from home for the first time.

“We’re just trying to expose them to cooking–expose them to creating dishes from scratch,” Howell said.

Maya Padilla, junior theatre major from Fort Worth, said making food for herself is very rewarding, even though some people don’t agree.

“I think that the labor of love is well worth the effort, the flavor is well worth the effort,” Padilla said.

Howell said another reason the Teaching Kitchens are important is to provide breaks from the stereotypical dining hall experience.

Padilla grew up cooking with her parents but can see how it can benefit those who did not do the same.

“It is really beneficial, especially for people who aren’t necessarily experienced in that way,” she said.

This Valentine’s Day edition is the first of its kind for the specific holiday, but not the first for any holiday. Howell said that among other holidays, one Teaching Kitchen was Mardi Gras themed.

“I feel like it’s just more fun than like the lunchtime events that we have where people are trying to get in and out of the dining hall,” Howell said. “We get to know the students a little bit better that way because we spend a little more time with them.”

While she plans most of the themes over the semester breaks, Howell said she draws a lot of inspiration from trends, such as with Valentine’s mini cakes.

“There’s a new one every month,” Howell said. “So I try to do some trendy and fun stuff too.”

Howell also said meal plans are not required to participate, but there are limited spots. It is first come, first serve.

The March event is called Sauceology. It centers around making different sauces with other students, which Howell said is more prominent at this school than at others she’s worked at.

“Students here are so much more engaged and willing to do fun things than other schools,” Howell said. “I feel like students are really engaged and the community here is really awesome.”