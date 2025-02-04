Pi Kappa approaches New Member Orientation differently

Pi Kappa President Hawke Ratliff shakes hands with new member Trace Bullinger, senior biology major from Wichita Falls. (Photo provided by Tyler Rog)

After years of absence, Pi Kappa has officially rechartered, offering men on campus another social club to connect with.

Pi Kappa President Hawke Ratliff said bringing the fraternity back to campus has been a journey of planning, prayer and dedication from its new members and officers.

Unlike other Greek Life clubs on campus, Pi Kappa’s New Member Orientation is including both officers and members.

“We wanted to do everything together, and we wanted it to be very unifying and not divisive between the officers and the new members,” said Pi Kappa NMO director Griffin Sullivan.

At the heart of Pi Kappa’s mission is its commitment to Christ and one another. The fraternity’s foundation aligns with the principles of Matthew 22:37-39, which commands believers to love God and love others.

Alex Peet, sophomore Bible and ministry major from Boerne, said the fraternity’s structure provides an opportunity for growing closer to God.

“It genuinely feels like that’s their goal – to bring people closer to God and live life with each other,” Peet said.

Ratliff, junior electrical engineering major from Garland, said everything done in the NMO events reflects the fraternity’s core values. He said there’s nothing to hide, and members are upfront about their beliefs.

The rechartering process has included activities designed to deepen faith and strengthen bonds. Ratliff described one of the first nights of NMO, which was centered on worship and prayer.

“We had a night of worship where we prayed over each other and prepared our hearts for what was to come,” Ratliff said. “It’s all about building a community and brotherhood that is centered on Christ.”

Honoring the past while looking ahead

Pi Kappa was founded in 1996 as part of the Promise Keepers movement, which emphasized seven core commitments to Christian living. Those commitments remain central to the fraternity’s identity today.

Its seven core values are honor, pursue, practice, build, support, reach and influence.

The club is also making efforts to evolve and ensure longevity. Ratliff said they are trying to modernize different aspects of the club to avoid the pitfalls that led to Pi Kappa’s decline and eventual demise. For example, they’ve replaced “silly” or “pointless” traditions with meaningful ones that contribute to their central values.

However, one tradition being revived is the symbolic use of bricks. Members used to carry around bricks with their names written on them to symbolize unity.

“Bricks on their own are kind of useless,” Ratliff said. “They’re just a piece of clay that’s been baked, but then when you have a bunch of them put together, you can build something very beautiful.”

New traditions are also being formed, including a designated white buoy that members sign to commemorate their pledge class.

A future of growth and service

While the fraternity has yet to select an official philanthropy, discussions are underway, and the club is considering several options.

“At the core of who we are, we do believe in service,” Ratliff said. “We are trying to be very mindful and prayerful about which organization we pick.”

Sullivan said starting their club is not meant as a judgment on any of the existing clubs.

“It’s not us doing our own thing because we think that we are better,” Sullivan said. “It’s simply getting a new place for more people to belong.”