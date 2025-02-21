SGA passes key legislation for student life improvements

The Student Government Association has been actively working to enhance student experiences on campus, passing several key resolutions aimed at improving dining options, student employment policies and campus facilities.

One of the more notable resolutions passed recently is a petition to add cookies to the Chick-fil-A menu on campus. Freshman class President Mia Melara, a biochemistry major from McAllen, presented the resolution at the SGA weekly Senate meeting on Wednesday.

“We can’t necessarily just do that ourselves, but it’s a petition to ask ACU to add cookies to the Chick-fil-A menu,” said SGA Vice President Athena Triantopoulos.

While a broader menu expansion was desired and discussed, space constraints limit what Chick-fil-A can serve.

Recently, SGA passed legislation concerning Spiritual Formation Credits. Anna Lent, a sophomore management major from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, presented a resolution to start conversations about potentially adjusting chapel credit values.

One idea proposed in the resolution was to increase Moody Chapel credits to 20 points. The resolution passed with a majority vote despite concerns from senators.

“A lot of senators expressed concern, saying students know that it’s just part of attending ACU—getting 500 credits in chapel,” Lent said. “I can see where they’re coming from.”

However, she said many students feel that chapel is a chore, and she believes increasing the amount of credit in Moody Chapel could help boost engagement.

She is currently working on a piece of legislation to petition for more card scanners in Moody Coliseum. SGA President Josh Springer is working out the logistics of pricing and determining feasibility.

SGA is also addressing the lack of a student employee handbook. Jewel Cobb, a freshman management major from Tomball, and Springer, a senior financial management major from Helotes, worked together to draft ideas for an employee handbook.

“There’s just not a document that has all of the student employee information available,” said Triantopoulos, a senior advertising and public relations major from Las Vegas.

Cobb emphasized the importance of having clear guidelines for student employees.

“We want to make sure that students know their rights and what they’re able to do,” she said. “We’re also going to take some feedback from others to see what we want to use and how we want to implement this before presenting it to HR to really build a foundation on what we want to present to the students.”

Springer said the goal is to provide students with guidance on what they can expect from supervisors and the expectations the university has for employment. He wants students to be aware that the HR office is a resource for them as well.

Another significant development is the printer installation in the Mabee Business Building. The bill, presented by Senior Class Vice President Wyatt Crum, will provide a printing resource for students in COBA.

“The printer is going to be about $800,” Springer said. “The printer itself will be about $600, and then they’re going to have to do what they call port activation, which costs $200.”

SGA will fund the maintenance of the printer for the first three years. The printer has already been ordered and is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.

SGA also welcomed three new senators during its weekly meeting on Wednesday. Freshman Danielle Galon and sophomores Emily Lebaron and Katie Kramer were confirmed.

Beyond legislative efforts, SGA has also played a role in advocating for improved campus facilities. Springer’s conversations with administration led to the replacement of outdated equipment behind the grill in The Bean, a project costing approximately $265,000.

Looking ahead, SGA election campaigns will begin early next month, with results expected by the end of March.