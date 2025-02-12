SGA serve students through Kindness Week

Students stand in line for Espressoak outside of the McGlothlin Campus Center. (Photo by Makayla Clayton)

The Student Government Association has spent this week promoting kindness across campus. This year’s campaign is extra sweet because it coincides with the week of Valentine’s Day.

SGA Marketing Director Annie Jennings helped organize this year’s campaign and said she was happy it fell on Valentine’s Day because it allows SGA to do things for people who don’t have plans. She said this week is about reminding students that love comes in many forms, including friendship and self-care.

The Kindness Week campaign aims to create an atmosphere of encouragement on campus through small acts of kindness and “promotes opportunities for students to live out Jesus’ calling of kindness, humility, gentleness and patience,” according to SGA’s website.

A week of thoughtful events

From Monday through Friday, Kindness Week will include a variety of activities aimed at spreading positivity on campus:

Monday: Espressoak – SGA brought Espressoak to campus, and the first 100 students received free coffee.

Tuesday: Giveaway – Students participated in a giveaway on Instagram, featuring interactive templates that encourage acts of kindness. SGA posted templates on its story, such as creating a checklist of kind gestures, posting words of encouragement, or tagging a friend who brightens their day.

Wednesday: Flowers after Chapel – A Kindness Week tradition in which students were given flowers after chapel to brighten their day.

Thursday: Encouragement Post-its – Messages of encouragement were placed around campus to inspire and uplift students, especially as midsemester stress sets in.

Friday: Valentines and treats – Nostalgic, elementary-style Valentine’s cards, featuring themes like Bluey , will be available for students to share with friends. Thumbprint cookies with sprinkles will also be handed out as a sweet treat.

The impact of Kindness Week

“I feel like, specifically during the spring semester, people are tired and are looking forward to spring break, being with family and summer,” said SGA Press Secretary Sophie Lopez. “Kindness Week is that reminder that you’re not alone, and even if your semester is harder than the fall, there are people around you who care about you.”

Lopez, senior advertising and public relations major from San Salvador, El Salvador, shared a personal story from last year’s Kindness Week, showing the emotional impact of these small acts.

“I remember last year for Kindness Week, I got a rose, and then I gave it to a professor, and she started crying,” she said. “I feel like Kindness Week is for everybody.”

Jennings said one of the highlights of the week is the Valentine’s event, and even picking out the Valentines for Friday was nostalgic for her.

“I’m excited about passing those out, and it’s so fun to get something so nostalgic,” said Jennings, senior advertising and public relations major from San Antonio. “It’s also just so innocent and genuine.”