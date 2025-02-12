Valentine’s Day donation drive for The Oaks at Radford Hills Nursing Home

The Honors College is putting on a Valentine’s Day donation drive and volunteer event to support The Oaks at Radford Hills Nursing Home, a local facility just around the corner.

While the drive began last week, there is still plenty of time to participate. You can donate fuzzy socks, nail polish, large-print word games, puzzles, or other thoughtful contributions that will help brighten the residents’ Valentine’s Day.

“We wanted to create a meaningful and fun way to give back,” said Lilly Wilson, a junior marketing major from Carrollton, Texas.

There’s a volunteering event that will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2:30 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to connect with the nursing home residents and make a positive impact on their day.

The donation drive ends at the end of the week. Students are also encouraged to join the volunteering event on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. to participate in hands-on service.

The Oaks at Radford Hills was chosen due to its proximity to ACU and the chance to engage directly with the residents.

For every three items donated, Honors students will receive credit for one service hour. Honor students must complete 10 hours of public service before graduation. This donation drive and volunteer event offers a perfect opportunity to get service hours without the stress of waiting until later years.