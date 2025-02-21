Wildcats continue hot streak, win fourth straight

The men’s basketball team defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 75-59 to win its fourth straight game to improve to 13-13 on the season and 5-6 in Western Athletic Conference play.

After a shaky first half when they only scored 25 points, the Wildcats came out in the second half with a high-powered offensive approach, scoring 50 points in the second half, the second most in a half this season for the team.

The Wildcat offense had four players in double digits and two players with eight points.

Hunter Jack Madden, 14 points, three rebounds, two assists

Quion Williams, 14 points, three rebounds, two assists

Bradyn Hubbard, 11 points and 10 rebounds

Cade Hornecker, 10 points and four rebounds

Leonardo Bettiol, eight points

Dontrez Williams, eight points

Hornecker, sophomore forward from Amarillo, tied his season high for the third time this season and Hubbard, junior forward from Tulsa, had his second double-double of the season.

The Wildcats won the turnover battle 27-11 over the Thunderbirds and were able to score 31 points off turnovers.

“We start practice with energy drills, we finish practice energy drills,” Head Coach Brette Tanner said. “We did our loose ball drill yesterday, and that’s why I was so upset at halftime. They beat us to every ball on the floor in the first half, and that’s not the way it’s supposed to be. We’re supposed to beat that team, and I think in the second half we did.”

The schedule remaining for the Wildcats is a vigorous one with every team besides one being above the Wildcats in the WAC standings. ACU currently sits at seventh in the standings.

Utah Tech 6-20 (2-9) 9 th in standings

in standings Tarleton State 11-16 (6-6) 4 th in standings

in standings University of Texas Arlington 12-14 (5-7) 6 th in standings

in standings Utah Valley 19-7 (11-1) 1 st in standings

in standings Grand Canyon University 19-6 (9-2) 2nd in standings

“I think this is the time of year you start talking about the standings, and where you’re at, and give these guys something to chase. Because without chasing something, why are you doing it?” Tanner said.

If the Wildcats can win their upcoming games, they can potentially earn a top-five spot in the WAC tournament in March.

The Wildcats will return to action against Utah Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday in Moody Coliseum.