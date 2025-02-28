Wildcats look to ‘click’ after early struggles

A Wildcat swings and hits the ball into play. (Photo by Steven Infante)

After a tough start to the softball season with nine straight losses, Head Coach Jo Koons and the Wildcats picked up their first victory of the 2025 season last week. After tournament play, they are now 3-12 on the year.

Reflecting on the team’s early struggles, Koons said it is time to get back to the basics.

“It’s all about executing the little things well,” Koons said. “If you do the little things right, big things will happen.”

She emphasized that although the year has started slowly, it is too early to make any conclusions.

“We’re not winning a championship in February. We’re trying to win a championship in May,” Koons said.

Some early season leaders:

Catrin Hoffman: .300 BA, .950 OPS, 8 RBIs

Elizabeth Schaefer: .306 BA, 3 RBIs

Lina Russo: 4.83 ERA, 26 SO

So why the slow start?

The Wildcats are opening their season with 26 straight road games, with their first home game set for March 14 in Abilene.

A similar challenge faced the Wildcats men’s basketball team, which struggled on the road this season, including a stretch of six straight away games. The team is 4-9 on the road and complete opposite 9-4 at home.

Additionally, the Wildcats’ early schedule has featured tough competition, including No. 19 Baylor and No. 7 Texas A&M, among other Power Five schools.

Most recently, they faced the reigning national champions, the Oklahoma Sooners, and held a 1-0 lead early before OU’s offense caught fire, scoring nine runs over three innings.

Despite this, Koons said she values the competition and believes this may be the toughest schedule the Wildcats have ever had.

“If you want to be a championship team, you have to learn how to play with championship teams,” Koons said.

Moving forward

The Wildcats will continue to be battle-tested, as their schedule does not get any easier. They are set to face Baylor, Texas Tech, No. 14 Oregon and No. 2 Texas, among other elite programs.

However, Koons said she is excited for this weekend, as it presents an opportunity to earn some big wins and get things going.

“If you do the work, at some point, it’s going to click, and the switch is going to go on,” Koons said.

Next up, the Wildcats take on New Mexico State at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Austin, followed by No. 2 Texas at 6:30 p.m. later that night.