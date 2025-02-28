Wildcats move to WAC Championship after setting personal records

Ja'Dasia Sims, senior jump and sprinter from Rosharon, practices on the track. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

This weekend the Wildcat track and field team will be competing in the Western Athletic Conference Indoor Championship in Spokane, Washington, and ACU is ready to compete.

Two weeks ago at the Jarvis Scott Invitational in Lubbock. ACU athletes were on fire, having multiple season-best (SB) and personal record (PR) times being set.

On the first day of the meet, Miguel Hall, sophomore from Spring, ran a 7.92 in the men’s 60 hurdles that moved him to No. 3 in the ACU Top-10 All-Time rankings and now has him at No. 5 in the WAC.

In the men’s 5000 meters, freshman Andruw Villa, freshman from Abilene, ran his first indoor collegiate race and finished third with a time of 14:42.85, which ranked him No. 3 in the WAC. Kevin Castruita, senior from Austin, ran a time of 14:51.61, ranking him No. 6 in the WAC. His teammate Zach Martin, junior from McKinney, ran a PR with 15:27.94, putting him No. 14 in the WAC. In freshman Carlos Cortez’s first collegiate meet, he ran a time of 15:28.82, ranking him at No. 15 in the WAC.

In the women’s 5000, Hannah Kasper, junior from Belleair Beach, Florida, ran her first collegiate meet and ran a time of 18:26.96, ranking her No. 14 in the WAC.

In the women’s 400-meter dash, Ja’Dasia Sims, senior from Rosharon, ran a season-best 56.15, putting her No. 6 in the WAC, while Ja’Kaylon Record, senior from Dallas, ran a PR of 58.24, which places her No. 23 in the WAC.

On the second day, the Wildcats kept heating up with Donovan Ramirez, senior from Odessa, jumping a 49-1.75/14.98m in the triple jump, moving him into the No. 10 spot on the ACU All-Time Top-10 list, also ranking him No. 4 in the WAC after a 2024 season that was littered with injuries.

In the women’s triple jump, Luize Velmere, senior from Marupa, Latvia, jumped an indoor PR of 39-9.25/12.12 m, which places her No. 3 in the WAC.

The women’s 4×400 meter relay placed No. 2 in WAC after Sims, Emma Santoro, freshman from Rockwall, Record and Jess Reyes, junior from Fort Worth, ran a time of 3:47.22.

The men’s 4×400 placed No. 3 in the WAC after running the best time by ACU since 2020 with 3:11.89, composed of Kenan Reil, sophomore from Justin, Cooper Goggans, senior from Aledo, Ethan Krause, sophomore from Leander, and Canaan Fairley, junior from San Antonio.

In the 200, Krause set a PR of 21.51, moving to No. 11 in the WAC.