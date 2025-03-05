Intramurals introduces inaugural All-Star game, promotes unity

ACU Intramurals just got a bit more interesting this year with the unveiling of the first-ever men’s basketball All-Star Game.

What started as a simple scrapbook idea to raise the level of intramural competition turned into a full-scale event when intramural director Dante Hibbert came up with the idea, by modeling what the NBA does on a national level.

“I just thought, how can I make basketball more exciting?” Hibbert said. “It’s the biggest intramural sport we have on campus here at ACU. Having pledging in the spring makes it even crazier.”

With the idea now in motion, Hibbert and his staff personally handpicked the season’s top 20 players, drawing from all clubs and organizations.

The Selection Process

Throughout the year, the intramural staff closely tracked the season to select players based on performance rather than past reputation. The list was broken down into regular students and current ACU athletes, with the top players chosen from each group.

“We sat down and said, ‘Who has played the best this year?'” Hibbert said. “We took the five best players, then we selected five of the best from other sports.”

One of the top teams in this year’s power rankings was the Wildcat football team. Due to the sheer athleticism and talent that comes with being a Div. I athlete, the original plan was to divide teams between football players and club athletes.

“We initially thought of using football players against club athletes but decided to mix it up for a more even game,” Hibbert said.

All-Star Game Rosters

Team Purple:

JJ Henry

Colby Stone

Chase Parker

Noah Phillips

Brandon Belcher

Jake Breckenridge

Carter Donoho

Zed Carter

Ben Onstead

Dante Hibbert (HC)

Team White:

Jed Castles

Jameer Dudley

Cade Preston

Preston Thompson

Kale Sage

KJ Long

Owen Bartlett

Carter Bovkoon

Elijah Brenning

Micheal Grenn

Darius Thompson (HC)

Atmosphere and Highlights of Game Day

Held at Moody Coliseum instead of the intramural courts, the game had an electric atmosphere as fans and clubs showed up to support their teams.

The match was highly competitive, featuring thrilling dunks, deep three-pointers and fast-break plays. The unconventional matchups added to the excitement.

“To witness a Galaxy player and a GSP player on the same team, or a football player and a club athlete on the same team—this was incredible,” Hibbert said.

MVP Performance: Zedrick Carter

Zedrick Carter, sophomore communications major from Euless, was named MVP of the first All-Star Game, standing out in scoring, defense and shot-making. He hit four three-pointers down the stretch for his team.

“We did not keep numbers, but he would have been leading all scorers,” Hibbert said. “Even the other coach said that Zedrick caused them the most trouble.”

For Carter, this inaugural event is something he’ll always remember.

“It was fun,” Carter said. “It was like another day of pickup ball, but once the game got going, it became more intense.”

Furthermore, Carter said events like this are vital to the student experience.

“It’s something to look forward to,” Carter said. “It’s good to get away from school and go out there and have fun, knowing that you’re only going to get to do this once—something to live in the moment.”

A New Tradition Begins

The inaugural ACU Intramural All-Star Game was not just a game—it was a statement about the student body’s ongoing success in creating fun experiences outside of academics.

And there is more to come, with the possibility of new themes and recruitment strategies. Now that the word is out, competition could elevate.

“I think people will be more excited next year,” Carter said. “Players will compete harder all season to earn a spot on the team.”

Hibbert had one final note for students.

“If we can get all these clubs together and unite them in an event like this, why not? It’s just the beginning,” Hibbert said.