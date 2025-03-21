Sanctify prepares for spring showcase

The Sanctify Hip Hop Company is preparing for its annual spring showcase this year with shows taking place on April 4, 5 and 7 in Boone Family Theater.

Sanctify is a hip-hop dance group on campus that performs at different shows and events on campus.

Audrey Risberg, senior liberal studies major from Flower Mound, is one of the head captains in this year’s showcase. She said that her main role in planning the showcase is organizing all the shows and events, communicating with the team and making sure that everything flows smoothly.

Risberg joined Sanctify last year when she transferred to ACU as a way to get involved within the community.

She said that the preparation for the showcase started in the fall when the team was deciding the theme and the graphics they would use.

The theme for this year’s showcase is A Night Under the Stars, a space and celestial-themed showcase.

“I personally created all of the graphics that we’re advertising with, and then I’m also creating the flow of the show, so all the slides and the titles, how we transition from dance to dance and the intermission,” Risberg said.

On top of deciding the theme and designing the graphics, the captains must design the choreography, conduct auditions and make sure everyone is on top of their dances.

While Sanctify is primarily about hip-hop dancing, it’s about glorifying God in what they do and their shows.

“We get time to just worship and talk about God,” said Ne’Vaeh Dodd, chaplain for Sanctify. “As a break after we’re done doing our dancing and everything.”

Dodd, junior nursing major from San Antonio, is a part of one of the performances in the showcase.

To students who are unsure of what Sanctify is or if they should go to the Spring Showcase. Risberg’s and Dodd’s message is to just show up and see what it is about. The show will be diverse in the types of dances and performances during the showcase.

“It’s really just an experience to watch your friends perform and do what they love on stage, to have fun with the people who are performing, and just enjoy a show,” Risberg said.