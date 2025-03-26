Finding the best eats in the ‘325’

Blu Barrel Bar and Grill provides visitors a place to watch sports with friends. (Photo by Leslie Carrigan)

Each spring, events including Sing Song and graduation bring a campus full of visitors to ACU, and lots of those families and friends spread out to share good meals all over Abilene. To help with that decision about where to eat, students from the Media Writing course also spread out, gathering the following list of culinary possibilities. We avoided chain restaurants, focusing mostly on local experiences. We also skipped a lot of fast pizza and burger options, as well as places known more for their bars than their food.

Beehive Restaurant

Location: 442 Cedar Street, Abilene, TX 79601

Website: https://www.beehivesaloon.com/

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m.; Saturday: 5-10 p.m.

Menu: The menu includes everything from salads and sandwiches to filet mignon and New York strip steak. All dinner entrees come with the choice of french fries, a baked potato or a sweet potato, as well as soup or salad. The Beehive also provides a daily Chef’s Special. In addition to this, there is a prime rib option every Friday and Saturday night, and a rack of lamb the second weekend of every month.

Atmosphere: On a Tuesday around 6 p.m., the restaurant bustles with the dinner rush. The decor has Western flair, with distinct notes of the old saloon that used to occupy the building. The lighting is dimmed, creating a romantic atmosphere perfect for a date night. The staff is friendly and warm, and the restaurant exudes a cozy, family-like atmosphere.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: “For first timers, you’ve gotta try the steak,” said General Manager Scott Harbin. “That’s what we’re known for; our most popular has got to be the filet mignon. It’s the most tender filet you’ll ever have, so if anyone wants to come in and have a good steak, that’s really what we’re known for.” Price: $50-$65 depending on size.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: “I like getting our pulled pork avocado, but instead of pulled pork, I get grilled chicken,” Harbin said. “It’s fantastic!” Price: $18.

One thing that makse the boss happy: “Having folks, when they come in – I know their name, they know my name,” Harbin said. “It’s great to get to know people, and that’s a lot of what we’re about.”

Reported by Lila Griffith

Belle’s Chicken Dinner House

Location: 2002 N. Clack St.

Website: https://www.belleschicken.com/

Hours: Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Menu: The menu at Belle’s Chicken Dinner House is limited to six items: fried chicken, chicken fried steak, fried chicken tenders, fried catfish, chicken ‘n’ dumplings and not-fried chicken.. It remains unchanged, offering a simple selection of family-style meals with a consistent price of $19.99. That includes 8 ounces of mashed potatoes, gravy, cut corn, green beans and a yeast roll.

Atmosphere: On a recent Friday evening during dinner, guests continued to arrive despite its reputation as a “destination” location. With nothing nearby, this diner gives you no impressions of the environment until you are inside. It can be described as warm and welcoming – like returning home from a long trip away. The guests who ate there were large groups, solo diners, workers and everything in between. Music played as conversations filled the room and meals were served.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Cory Marrs, owner of Belle’s Chicken Dinner House, has no direct suggestion for first-timer guests except that they should, “Order what they are in the mood for.” However, at this chicken house, nobody can go wrong with the fried chicken.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Marrs said while it’s not unusual, it makes him laugh when, on hot days, workers come in and order chicken ‘n’ dumplings.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “Being able to have, well, just interactions with the people is what makes it special,” Marrs said. “The relationships that we build, not only for the employees, but for the guests that come in and eat with us.”

Reported by Avery Chacon

Blu Barrel Bar & Grill North

Location: 829 N. Judge Ely Blvd. and two others in Abilene

Website: https://blubarrelbarandgrill.com/

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11a.m.-midnight

Menu: Blu Barrel’s menu consists of a variety of foods. They have salads, different types of fries, wings, burgers, sandwiches, appetizers, and some tacos. On Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. there are options for a weekend brunch that customers can enjoy. A separate menu containing alcoholic beverages is given upon request.

Atmosphere: In the mid afternoon, Blu Barrel is nearly empty with just a few customers. The place gives sports-bar vibes as the room has darker lighting and TVs with channels such as NFL Network and ESPN playing above the bar area and along the walls. It is the perfect place to watch a game with friends while sitting at one of the wooden tables.

Boss’s suggestion for first timers: Stephen Warren, manager of Blu Barrel, said, “Our wings are really good, so are our tacos and pork chops.” Wings start at six for $6.99, tacos start at $8.49, and the pork chops are $13.99.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Warren said, “Our classic breakfast for our weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays is really good.” Price: $8.99.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “I enjoy seeing all the different people that come through Blu Barrel,” Warren said.

Reported by Faith Poelstra

Bonzai Japanese Steakhouse

Location: 1802 S Clack St, Abilene, TX 79605

Website: https://www.bonzaijapanesesteakhouse.com/

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Menu: Bonzai Japanese Steakhouse offers Hibachi lunches and dinners for small to large parties. They offer meats like chicken, steak and filet mignon as well as seafoods such as shrimp, lobster, fish, calamari and scallops. They also offer appetizers and soups including Gyoza and Miso Soup.

Atmosphere: On a recent Sunday during dinner, families and friends gather around large grills in a low-light setting and watch in awe as the chefs cook their food in front of them. There is chatter and laughter around each table as well as sizzling pops from the food on the grill.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Devin Herra, manager, suggests the Bonzai Dinner for first timers, which includes steak and lobster. Price: $28.95.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Herra suggests the Hibachi Catfish for anyone who wants to try something new. Price: $14.95.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “It’s fun to see people react and engage with the chefs to create great experiences,” Herra said.

Reported by Faith Vang

Catfish Corner

Location: 780 S. Treadaway Blvd., Abilene, TX 79602

Website: https://catfishcorner.shop/

Hours: Saturday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Menu: The menu consists mostly of seafood and chicken. As the name suggests, the restaurant’s specialty is fried catfish, but it also offers seafood classics such as jumbo shrimp, crab and hush puppies. They boast an extensive sides list, as well as a singular dessert of house-made peach cobbler.

Atmosphere: On a Tuesday at about 6:30, the restaurant is not super crowded, but the families inside are all smiles. The staff is incredibly upbeat, bringing an electric energy to the Catfish Corner. The restaurant seems small, but its appearance is deceiving. It is narrow, with tables all the way to the back. The decor is eclectic, evoking a classic seaside feel.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Of course it’s the catfish, said Heather Buffum, front-of-house coordinator. “Well, we’re known by our hand-made, hand-battered catfish, so I’d say you’ve gotta try that first!” Price: $12.99-19.99.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: “Our frog legs and our stuffed crab,” she said. “For the frog legs, we offer a half dozen and a full dozen.” Price: $11.99-17.99.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “What makes me happy as a manager here is that this place has been around for 35 years; it is a staple of West Texas Abilene,” Buffum said. “I just love every person that comes in here and has a story about the owner or was an employee or whatever history there may be.”

Reported by Lila Griffith

Copper Creek Restaurant

Location: S4401 Loop 322, Abilene, TX 79602

Website: https://coppercreekrestaurant.com/

Hours: Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Menu: The menu boasts filling meals ranging from sandwiches and burgers to steaks and salmon plates. The sides menu is extensive as well, including rarer items such as truffle mac and cheese and jalapeño cheese grits. Copper Creek also prides itself on craft cocktails such as the Violet Fog, which is made with a hibiscus-infused gin and a dry-ice display on the top.

Atmosphere: On a recent Tuesday just before 7 p.m., Copper Creek maintains a classy atmosphere with a distinct Texas flair. The lighting is bright and airy while still maintaining a romantic, elegant steakhouse feel. The seating lends itself to groups of all sizes, be that couples or larger familial gatherings. The decor is rustic, with leather seats and longhorn art pieces. The staff is warm and welcoming, greeting with a smile as soon as you walk in the door.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Matt Lara, front-of-house manager, said, “Our Salmon Sindero which is an Atlantic Salmon with our homemade cilantro corn salsa on top, and it comes with a bed of rice and our house-made white wine cream sauce! It’s one of our most popular dishes.” Price: $23.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: “Our Blackened Texas Redfish,” Lara said. “It’s gonna be a blackened redfish with our long-grain wild rice. It’s topped with our lemon butter garlic sauce, lump crabmeat and crawfish pieces, and comes with a scoop of our avocado salsa on top.” Price: $39.

One thing that makes the boss happy: Lara said it’s the homestyle feel. “We’re an in-home restaurant; everything is made from scratch. It’s a very homey, interpersonal connection – every table, every time.”

Reported by Lila Griffith

Cypress Street Station

Location: 158 Cypress St, Abilene, TX 79601

Website: https://cypress-street.com/

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Menu: Cypress Street Station offers two menus, one for lunch and one for dinner, alongside modern appetizers, such as seared scallops, soups and an ahi tuna tostada. Lunch includes a variety of classic wraps, salads, pasta and burgers, while dinner lists a “Land and Sea” category. In addition, several wine/beer/cocktail and luxury-dessert options are available.

Atmosphere: On a Thursday late afternoon, the restaurant’s atmosphere is fairly relaxed yet still upscale. Without many children in sight, several couples, both young and old, share meals and conversation. Classic brick lines the walls, giving an old-school feel, and large

street-lamp-looking bulbs provide a warm glow. Several dark-toned wood tables, chairs, and booths stand on carpeted flooring, and unique, multi-colored paintings of city scenes and shops hang above them.

Boss’ suggestion for first-timers: Matthew Fraley-Nowacek, the general manager, recommends the Bayou Florentine. Price: $17.50.

Boss’ unusual suggestion: Fraley-Nowacek said, “Our steaks are phenomenal but often slept on, as we are a scratch kitchen and not a traditional steakhouse. They are amazing, though!” 12 oz New York strip steak, $42.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “Hospitality is a lost art that I love returning the focus to in restaurants,” he said. “Valuing the guest and the reality that no matter what occasion brought them through our doors, it is an opportunity to be a blessing and perhaps help create a memory!”

Reported by Aubrey Pearce

Farolito’s Restaurant

Location: 209 Cottonwood St., Abilene, TX 79601

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Farolito.Restaurant1936

Hours: Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–1:45 p.m.

Menu: The menu offers an array of classic Mexican food. Options range from various tacos, enchiladas, burritos and fajitas, to dishes such as steaks and tamales. On top of that, every meal comes with complimentary chips and hot sauce.

Atmosphere: This restaurant, which has been around since 1936, is covered in old Spanish art but has booths that likely date back to the 1970s. With the third generation of the family taking over, the feel of the place takes one back in time. On a Wednesday at lunch, the place was filled with chatter, and most of the tables were taken as people enjoyed the food this classic place has served for years.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Manager Kendra Gutierrez recommends Mark’s Tacos, which are soft tacos filled with carne guisada and potatoes. Price: $10.50.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: For those who want to change things up, the vegan soft street tacos are Gutierrez’s recommendation. Price: $8.50.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “Just that they leave happy,” she said.

Reported by Piper McKean

Galveston Seafood Co.

Location: 818 E Hwy 80, Abilene, TX 79601

Website: https://m.facebook.com/@galvestonseafoodcompany/?hr=1&wtsid=rdr_0SlRoU36kbvLm6WAt

Hours: Sunday – Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Menu: Galveston Seafood Company has something for everyone! From Louisiana-style seafood like gumbo and shrimp scampi to Texas favorites like fried steak and shrimp and grits. Burgers, pastas, platters, and seafood boils make it hard to choose. Don’t forget dessert – bread pudding or key lime pie! Seniors (62+) even have a menu with all plates being $8.99.

Atmosphere: Usual seafood place. When you walk in, you can see the people whipping up the fresh food with their seasonings.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Erick, the manager, said the pastas and crab boils are usually a go-to since the boils give you a variety of seafood, and pasta is something you can eat everything with. Prices: Pastas – $19.75 – $25.25, Boils: $21.25 – $43.75.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Erick picks the crawfish tacos, topped with chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Price: $17.

One thing that makes the boss happy: The food is all made from scratch and everyone is family in the kitchen, so it creates a positive atmosphere.

Reported by Kobe Ridgeway

Hashi Teppan Grill North

Location: 1466 Pine St. and one other in Abilene

Website: https://hashi-teppan-grill.res-menu.com/#google_vignette

Hours: Sunday-Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Menu: At Hashi, customers can build their plates with different sauces, sides and meats. Soup is also available as sides of rice, meat and even noodles can be added on. Additional items such as egg rolls and shrimp tempura are also available for purchase.

Atmosphere: Hashi Teppan Grill is a nontraditional restaurant where customers order and pay at the counter. Tables with smooth wooden tops and metal chairs surround the room. Each table also contains a vase with colorful flowers. During the mid afternoon, afer a busy lunchtime, the place is nearly empty, making it easier for customers to order food.

Reported by Faith Poelstra

Joe Allen’s Pit Bar-B-Que

Location 301 S 11th St, Abilene, TX 79602

Website: www.joeallensbbq.com

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Menu: Joe Allen’s serves ribeye steak, barbecue, catfish, shrimp, oysters, burgers and more. Their side selection includes classic items such as sweet potatoes and coleslaw. For those with a sweet tooth, the restaurant offers peach or apple cobbler and banana pudding.

Atmosphere: During a recent Tuesday dinner, the welcome began with the entrance.. Wood-panel walls and country music playing overhead created a comfortable and heartfelt atmosphere. The dining room is separated from the more contemporary bar, allowing customers to choose which ambiance they prefer.

Boss’ suggestion for first-timers: Manager Joshua Allen suggests the barbecue for those visiting for the first time.

Boss’ unusual suggestion: Allen recommends trying the steak, which is labeled world-famous according to the restaurant’s website Price $36 – $60.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “I want them to walk away with a great experience,” Allen said.

Reported by Emma Boerm

JoySpot Hot Pot & Grill

Location: 4001 John Knox Dr, Abilene, TX 79606

Website: https://thejoyspots.com

Hours: Wednesday – Monday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Menu: A wide range of ﬂavorful options, from sizzling hot pots to savory grilled dishes. The menu is designed to cater to all tastes, featuring fresh meats, crisp vegetables and rich broths that let you customize your meal. Each dish is crafted to offer a memorable, satisfying experience.

Atmosphere: On a recent Monday during lunch, the atmosphere was bustling with energy but still felt cozy and welcoming. The space was ﬁlled with a mix of families and friends, some gathering around large tables, while couples enjoyed a more intimate meal. The vibe was casual, with lively chatter, and the décor had a warm, inviting feel.

Boss’s suggestion for ﬁrst-timers: Owner Carol Tran recommends trying the Signature Hot Pot for ﬁrst-time guests. It’s a well-balanced dish, offering a delicious blend of fresh meats, seafood and vegetables in a ﬂavorful broth. Price: $22.99.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Tran suggests trying the Miso Grilled Fish for a unique twist, offering a light and savory ﬂavor proﬁle that’s different from the usual fare. Price: $18.50.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “When customers tell me they feel like family when they leave, it means we’ve succeeded in creating an experience that goes beyond just the food,” Tran said.

Reported by Lianne Campos

Little Ninja

Location: 4102 Buffalo Gap Road, Unit N, Abilene, TX 79605

Website: littleninja888.com

Hours: Sunday, noon – 11 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11:30 p.m.

Menu: Little Ninja is your go-to spot for delicious and affordable Japanese food in Abilene. From rolls and hibachi to fried rice and bowls, meals range from $10-20, with steak hibachi topping out at $15.99. You can also cool off with bubble tea or an Asian smoothie with fun toppings.

Atmosphere: On a recent Tuesday during lunch hours, you walk in and your eyes go straight to the counter where you can order, or you can order on the tablet to your right. It gives a Japanese and cafe-type vibe with traditional Japanese weapons on the left wall and posters on the right. In the middle are logos with the restaurant name at the top, with even more posters at the bottom of the counter.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Ji Ni, the manager, suggests Hibachi, which comes with miso soup and vegetables. Also, the tempura fried rolls, with the options of either bay, cajun, Kirby Lake, jaguar, Godzilla, star, or tiger rolls. Price: $10-$12 during lunch, $12-16 during dinner.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: The volcano roll. It has shrimp, crab, avocado, and jalapeño. Price: $8.99.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “The music,” Ji Ni said. “It’s very poppy and brings more life to the atmosphere, also how fast the food will come out to you in good quality.”

Reported by Kobe Ridgeway

The Local

Location: 901 N 1st St., Abilene, TX

Website: https://www.thelocalabi.com/

Hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4 p.m.–midnight.

Menu: The Local serves contemporary Mexican cuisine. The menu features many kinds of tacos, from grilled steak to tempura-fried avocado and even a taco burger. There are plenty of options for non-taco lovers, too, such as several fish and shrimp options and chimichanga egg rolls. This menu has all the Mexican food classics, while also providing a variety of unique flavors.

Atmosphere: On a Tuesday night, many people were enjoying their dinner. There is an industrial feel to the place with exposed pipes overhead and large lights hanging over the tables. Seating is mainly for smaller groups, but could be rearranged for big parties.

Overall the place has a chill and slightly moody vibe.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Manager Jeff Martinez recommends the asada fries for first-timers. Price: $14.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Martinez said birria tacos are a great recommendation for those who want a change of pace. Price: $14.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “Customers happy and satisfied with the food, service and price is what makes me happy,” Martinez said.

Reported by Piper McKean

Luigi’s Little Italy

Location : 1417 S Danville Dr, Abilene, TX 79605

Website : https://www.luigislittleitaly.com/

Hours : 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., closed Tuesdays

Menu : Luigi’s Little Italy serves classic Italian comfort food. Some signatures include rich, cheesy lasagna, creamy fettuccine alfredo and crispy chicken parmesan. The baked sampler platter offers three favorites for you to choose. Make some room for the handmade cheese bread. The desserts are also phenomenal, with a tiramisu and New-York-style cheesecake. Atmosphere : Luigi’s Little Italy is warm and inviting. The dim lighting sets a more relaxed mood, along with some rustic or vintage-looking decor. The fresh smell of food also makes it quite pleasing to be in the restaurant itself, making you hungry as soon as you walk in. Soft music playing in the background helps set a vibe to the entire place.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers : Start with the Italian appetizer sampler. This will give you a variety of things to try that are fresh and warm. If you can’t decide, try the Baked Sampler Platter, this also gives you a variety of flavors that can give you a chance to try a lot.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Order the lasagna but eat it with the breadsticks; this gives you something to scoop the sauce up with and make sure you aren’t leaving anything behind.

One thing that makes the boss happy: If customers would say they felt transported to Italy, that the food is amazing and it gave the experience and felt authentic.

Reported by Charlie Clarno

Lytle Land & Cattle Co.

Location: 1150 E.S. 11th St., Abilene, TX 79602

Website: https://www.lytlelandandcattle.com/

Hours: 11 a.m. -10 p.m. every day

Menu: Lytle Land & Cattle Co. offers a menu built around mesquite-grilled steaks, including ribeye and filet mignon. The menu also features seafood options such as grilled salmon and fried catfish, as well as Texas favorites such as chicken-fried steak and schnitzel. Appetizers include jalapeño poppers and fried vegetables. The restaurant also offers a variety of domestic and premium draft beers, along with a selection of spirits and wines.

Atmosphere: Warm and inviting atmosphere with rustic decor reflecting Texas ranch life. Guests enjoy a casual yet upscale dining experience, ideal for both special occasions and casual outings. Live music performances enhance the ambiance, creating a lively and enjoyable environment..

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: For first-timers, owner Sharon Riley suggests the Abilenian – a generous 18-20 oz ribeye – as a standout choice. Pair your meal with a selection from their variety of draft beers, spirits, or wines for a complete dining experience. Price: $39.95.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Lytle’s Schnitzel. Riley said this unique dish features a chicken-fried pork loin served with choice of brown or cream gravy, accompanied by mashed potatoes and green beans. Another distinctive option is the grilled portabella mushrooms appetizer, in which two mushrooms are marinated in balsamic vinegar and olive oil, then grilled over a mesquite fire. Price: $17.

One thing that makes the boss happy: Sharon Riley finds joy in sharing her family’s rich culinary traditions. She often features recipes from her cookbook, emphasizing the importance of preserving cherished family recipes for future generations.

Reported by Abbye Funderburk

Matera Grill and Catering

Location: 1333 N 6th St, Abilene, TX 79601

Website: https://www.materagardens.com/

Hours: Thursday, 5-11 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m.,- midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight; and Wednesday, 5-11 p.m.

Menu: Matera offers a flavorful menu featuring Southern-inspired comfort food. Highlights include appetizers such as boudin balls and gouda bites, hearty burgers and po’boys, and baskets of fried shrimp and catfish. They also serve brunch and partner with local businesses for special dessert offerings.

Atmosphere: With a warm and welcoming atmosphere, it’s ideal for families, friends, or couples seeking a delightful meal.The establishment features both indoor and outdoor seating, including a covered patio area, providing a comfortable dining experience. Guests can enjoy live music during special events, enhancing the vibrant ambiance.The friendly and attentive staff further contributes to a memorable visit.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Matera Bar and Grill owner Lindsay Flores recommends first-time visitors try their signature dishes, such as the OG Cheeseburger ($10), Shrimp Po’Boy ($14), or fried shrimp and catfish baskets ($17-18). These selections showcase the restaurant’s Southern-inspired comfort food and commitment to quality.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: For a unique culinary experience, Flores suggests trying the Chicken-Fried Burnt Brisket Ends. Price: $8.99.

One thing that makes the boss happy: Honoring history. The building that the restaurant was originally in was burned down in 2012, and she named the restaurant after the paper company that was once there.

Reported by Abbye Funderburk

Miguel’s Mex Tex Cafe

Location: 3001 S, Danville Drive, Abilene, TX 79605

Website: http://miguelsmextexcafe.com/

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Menu: Miguel’s Mex Tex Cafe offers a variety of choices. From enchiladas to tacos to its own signature steaks, Miguel’s has something for everybody. The options are more focused on expanding upon flavor rather than on heat and are rooted in a “south of the border” style of cooking.

Atmosphere: On a recent Wednesday around 5 p.m. the restaurant was welcoming customers into an artistic and colorful environment. The lighting makes for a warm environment that compliments the colorful tiling and artwork throughout the restaurant. Overall, the ambience provides a warm and inviting atmosphere accompanied by friendly staff ready to serve.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: “That’s hard because I like a lot on our menu,” said Manager Vince Laudi. “For first timers though, I’d say the jalapeno bacon bites.” Price: $12.95.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: “I’d go for the cinco, because you get to try three different items from the menu so it offers lots of variety.” Price: $20.95.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “We base everything on our employees and if they have a good time then guests have a good time and that’s all I ever want to see,” Laudi said.

Reported by Taylor Haywood

Nicaraguan Food Restaurant

Location: 1020 Morrow Lane, Abilene, TX 79601

Website: None

Hours: Sunday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Menu: Nicaraguan Food Restaurant’s menu offers a unique variety of cuisine. An array of dishes, each completed with its own Nicaraguan twists on flavor, makes for a great list of possibilities.

Atmosphere: The restaurant upholds a simple and cozy environment complemented by friendly and involved management and service staff. Employees take pride in the restaurant’s dishes and are always happy to answer questions regarding the menu. All in all, the atmosphere is welcoming and friendly, granting feelings of comfort.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: “I suggest the carne asada with sweet fried plantains,” said manager Dave Enrique Perez. “It’s a different flavor full of our Nicaraguan cuisine that will make customers come back.” Price: $18.99.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: “For a unique meal, I suggest the chicken in jalapeno sauce,” he said. “It’s an exquisite dish that you’ll love.” Price: $15:99.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “My greatest happiness is that my clients leave satisfied with good service and the best food,” Perez said.

Reported by Taylor Haywood

Phoenix Pho

Location: 2449 N. Judge Ely Blvd. Suite 2501, Abilene, TX 79601

Website: https://www.facebook.com/people/Phoenix-Pho/100057579904166/

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7:45 p.m. daily

Menu: Phoenix Pho offers a variety of Vietnamese food and drinks, specializing in its Pho noodle soup. Other entrees include vermicelli salad bowls, rice plates including beef, chicken, pork and/or shrimp, Vietnamese sandwiches and fried rice. Phoenix Pho also offers fruit teas, milk teas, smoothies and soda mixers.

Atmosphere: On a recent Sunday during lunch, small families and groups of friends gathered to enjoy a casual meal together. Many groups sit indoors as the room is filled with sunlight peeking through the large windows. A few groups enjoy their meals outside on the outdoor patio in the warm weather.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Manager Huy Bao Ngo suggests the Phoenix Pho Special for first-timers. Price: $13.75.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Ngo suggests the Phoenix Special Sandwich for anyone who wants to try something new. Price: $7.75.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “Many people come and enjoy our food,” Ngo said.

Reported by Faith Vang

Oscar’s Mexican Restaurant

Location: 1665 TX-351, Abilene, TX 79601

Website: https://oscarsmexicanrestauranttx.com/

Hours: Sunday: 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Menu: Oscar’s presents a diverse selection of Mexican dishes, from hearty carne guisada to flavorful chicken tacos, all praised for their freshness and authenticity.

Atmosphere: Visiting Oscar’s on a bustling Friday evening reveals a warm, family-friendly environment. The decor showcases vibrant Mexican artistry, and the spacious seating accommodates both large gatherings and intimate dinners. Children’s laughter fills the air, highlighting its appeal to families seeking a genuine dining experience.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: Owner recommends the Sour Cream Enchiladas Plate—three enchiladas filled with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with rich sour cream sauce, and served with rice and beans. Price: $14.95.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: For a unique taste, the owner suggests the Shrimp a la Plancha—12 jumbo shrimp sautéed with vegetables, offering a spicy kick, accompanied by rice and beans. Price: $23.95.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “I love when people come in as first-time customers and leave saying, ‘We’re definitely coming back.’ That’s when I know we’re doing something right.”

Reported by Abbey Monroe

Sharky’s Burrito Company

Location: 1095 Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601 (inside United Supermarket).

Website: https://www.abilenevisitors.com/directory/sharkys/

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p..m.

Menu: Sharky’s offers customizable burritos, allowing patrons to choose from a variety of fresh-cooked meats, vegetables, and cheeses, all wrapped in their choice of tortilla.

Atmosphere: On a recent Monday during lunch, Sharky’s buzzed with activity. The casual, counter-service setup caters to both solo diners and groups, with a mix of students and professionals enjoying their meals. The ambiance is lively yet relaxed, making it a popular spot for a quick, satisfying bite.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: The manager recommends starting with the classic Chicken Burrito, packed with tender chicken, black beans, and fresh toppings. Price: $14.95.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: For an adventurous twist, try the Mesquite-Grilled Steak Burrito, featuring smoky mesquite-seasoned steak and a medley of vibrant flavors. Price: $23.95.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “The best part of my day is when someone tells me, ‘This is the best burrito I’ve ever had.’ That’s why we do this.”

Reported by Abbey Monroe

Sharon’s Barbeque & Catering

Location: 849 E Hwy 80, Abilene, TX 79601 (and two others in Abilene)

Website: www.sharonsbbq.com

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Menu: Sharon’s serves a variety of barbecue including brisket, chicken, pork ribs, a variety of sausage, turkey and ham. It also offers catfish. Customers are able to order a sandwich, a barbecue (or veggie) plate, as well as kid and senior plates.

Atmosphere: During a recent Monday dinner visit to Sharon’s on Highway 80, the restaurant’s Texas ranch interior featured exposed brick and rustic decor, dimly lit, with a variety of seating options both indoors and in a covered pavilion outdoors. Overall, the restaurant is old-timey and laid back.

Boss’ suggestion for first-timers: Manager Ashley McClain recommends ordering the regular combo, which comes with two choices of meat and two sides. Price: $19.

Boss’ unusual suggestion: McClain suggests ordering a hamburger ($9.50) or catfish plate ($15).

One thing that makes the boss happy: “I want them to come back happy and pleased with their food,” McClain said.

Reported by Emma Boerm

The Shed Market

Location: 7925 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606

Website: https://theshedabilene.com/

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Menu: The Shed Market offers a ﬂavorful mix of classic Texan barbecues with a unique twist. From tender smoked meats to savory sides and homemade dessert, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re craving hearty BBQ, a juicy burger or a fresh salad, you’ll ﬁnd a delicious choice to satisfy your hunger.

Atmosphere: On a recent Wednesday during lunch, the atmosphere at The Shed Market was relaxed and welcoming. The space is casual, with rustic décor and a mix of tables for both couples and larger groups. The crowd varied, with families and professionals enjoying their meals. The vibe was laid-back, perfect for a cozy, mid-day break.

Boss’s suggestion for ﬁrst-timers: Owner Stacie Stephenson recommends a plate of brisket with a side of jalapeno corn and green chili mac & cheese for a perfect introduction to the ﬂavors of The Shed Market. It’s a must-try for ﬁrst-timers who want a taste of the restaurant’s signature smoked meats. Price: $15.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Stephenson suggests the house-made sausage for anyone looking for something a little different and bold. It’s a delightful change of pace with a ﬂavorful twist. Price: $11.

One thing that makes the bosses happy: It is Byron and Stacie Stephenson’s goal to pass on the love they have been shown to everyone who comes through the restaurant. Their hope is that people leave The Shed feeling seen and appreciated. If The Shed were to have a business model, it could be summed up by John 21:17. “Jesus said, ‘Do you love me?… Then feed my sheep.”

Reported by Lianne Campos

Smokehouse Abilene

Location: 500 Cypress St. (Inside the Doubletree hotel)

Website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/abidtdt-doubletree-abilene-downtown-convention-center/dining/

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 7-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4:30-10 p.m.

Menu: The menu at the Smokehouse Abilene has alternatives for breakfast, lunch and dinner offering an extensive selection for all guests as well as Abilene locals. With the head chef originally being from Central America, the restaurant focuses on a unique variety of Southern-style American options.

Atmosphere: On a recent Friday evening during dinner, there were many guests at the Smokehouse. Along the Cattleman’s Exchange Bar were what appeared to be well-dressed business professionals. However, those at tables were couples out on date night, friendly groups of women out for the night and families celebrating. The restaurant has a bright appearance and displays a modern, classy vibe.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers: David Placenia, assistant manager of food and beverage, recommends that first-time guests order the smoked bone-in beef short rib. Price: $55.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Placenia said that there are multiple unusual items that people should try on each menu, but the dinner suggestion he gave was for the deviled eggs. Price: $13.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “Well, that is hard to say because there’s a lot,” Placenia said. “It all really comes down to the community and the culture we create here. Because it is really a small staff and they try to keep it pretty tight, we work together a lot and I think that it is the family aspect of it all.”

Reported by Avery Chacon

Sunrise Chinese

Location : 2701 S 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605

Website : https://www.sunriseabilene.com/

Hours : 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Menu : The Sunrise Chinese Restaurant has much to offer, starting with a variety of appetizers including roast pork egg rolls, crab rangoon and fried dumplings. There is also a range of soups including the classic wonton. Next, a selection of fried rice and lo mein dishes with a choice of protein including chicken, beef and shrimp. Some signature dishes include the sweet & sour chicken, Mongolian beef and General Tso’s.

Atmosphere : Sunrise Chinese restaurant offers a warm and comfortable environment. The atmosphere is clean and a place where guests can relax and enjoy the amazing food that is brought out to them. The restaurant is known for its great service and for creating a great experience.

Boss’s suggestion for first-timers : The boss recommended all first timers to start with an appetizer. These being either the Crab Rangoon or the handmade Dumplings. For the main course “you should have the House Special Lo Mein or Chicken.” There are many other flavors that we offer and they are all good choices.

Boss’s unusual suggestion: Mix sweet and savory flavors – order the honey chicken wings with a side of hot & sour soup. This gives you the best of both worlds and lets the different flavors come together.

One thing that makes the boss happy: “Seeing the smiles on people’s faces when receiving their food or when they are leaving the restaurant and saying they will definitely be back for more.”

Reported by Charlie Clarno

Vagabond Pizza

Location: 1056 N 2nd St, Abilene, TX 79601

Website: https://www.vagabondpizza.com/

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a..m.-2 p.m., 5-10 p.m.

Menu: Vagabond Pizza offers a variety of wood-fired pizzas with nontraditional and unique toppings, such as house-made salami, jalapeño jelly, crispy garlic and piquillo peppers. It also offers fresh salads with local flavors, various other appetizers, baguettes with basil butter, alcoholic beverages and fresh bottled sodas.

Atmosphere: On Friday at dinner time, Vagabond’s atmosphere is lively, and often every table is filled. It is a great place for date night or a family dinner. The vibe is casual, and the lighting is slightly dimmed, giving the restaurant a soft, cozy, romantic feel. The decor is modern, farm-like and rustic, staying true to the building’s history, as it was built over a stable from the 1800s. The staff is hospitable and friendly, and the environment is clean.

Boss’ suggestion for first-timers: “Our menu changes every week, so there is always something new to experience,” owner Jessica Adams said. “But if the meatballs are available, I highly recommend adding them to your meal!” Price: $4.

Boss’ unusual suggestion: “I wish more folks would take advantage of our Wine-To-Go program,” Adams said. “We’ve got some amazing and unique wines that (of course) can be enjoyed in our restaurant, but can sell bottles, or even cases, for you to enjoy at home, too.”

One thing that makes the boss happy: “Getting to be a part of so many folks’ worlds; whether they are celebrating or seeking comfort, it really is an honor to be the place people want to be,” Adams said.

Reported by Aubrey Pearce