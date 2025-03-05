BSU embraces Black culture through annual AFRAM festival

Attendees sit at tables eating food while different performers come on stage to perform acts. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

The Black Student Union held its biggest event of the year on Friday, the annual AFRAM Festival. The night brought students and community members together for a celebration with live performances, food, music and activities that highlighted African and African American heritage.

This year’s theme focused on celebrating African American culture. In collaboration with the African Students Association, a beaded bracelet-making station was set up for attendees to engage in a creative hands-on experience.

“With BSU, we are giving people an opportunity to intentionally engage and learn about black culture and in that sense, we are fostering like excellence within our members and all members, and also I’m helping people have an open mind and know how to engage and interact with black culture inside and outside of ACU,” said Tamil Adele, President of BSU and a junior criminal justice major from Midland.

Adele said the significance of Black History Month as a vital time to educate and engage the broader student body on issues of racial and social justice. She highlighted the need for open conversations and encouraged continued conversations that address these critical topics, stressing that such discussions are essential for advancing societal progress.

The festival took place at the Campus Mall, drawing over 150 attendees. The event featured a spread of food catered by Black Cats, including rolls, desserts, brisket, sausage, roasted potatoes, and green beans. The night was held with multiple performances including The Macedonia Baptist Church praise dancers. Elijah and Tj Evans sang the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Deo Grace, who did the poetry reading.

“These events are designed to celebrate and share the rich cultural heritage of Africa through music, dance, food, and discussions,” said Raylia Thompson, co-president of the African Students’ Association and senior marketing major from Forney.

Adele remains hopeful that AFRAM will continue to grow. She said that student organizations are the backbones of ACU and that being involved can improve your experience.

“I’m hoping that it’s like it gets bigger every year,” Adele said. “We want it to be a very like a campus and community-wide event that people feel welcome to coming to.”

Thompson emphasized that joining ASA provides students with an opportunity to connect with others who share an interest in African cultures. She highlighted that the organization fosters a supportive community while enhancing members’ understanding of the continent’s diverse traditions and histories.

She also encourages students to participate in future events to experience the warmth, unity, and cultural richness ASA offers.

To stay connected about future events regarding BSU and ASA, follow their Instagram accounts: @acu.asa @acubsu .