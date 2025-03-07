Junior wins Love Poetry Contest

Logan McSorley, junior psychology major from Austin, poses with her winning prize, a journal and pen from Seven and One Books. (Photo courtesy of McSorley)

Logan McSorley, junior psychology major from Austin, won the annual Love Poetry Contest with a poem written in high school from the perspective of a friend.

McSorley began writing during the COVID-19 lockdown as an emotional outlet and said poetry is therapeutic for her. She enjoys writing from other people’s perspectives and how others make her feel.

In high school, McSorley and a friend frequently wrote together. She said they would exchange writing and practice their skills through poetry exercises, such as taking 10 minutes to write from the other’s perspective. She wrote this poem for her friend, who was experiencing feelings of isolation.

Letters off the page by Logan McSorley

When I touch your skin

It’s not because I want you

It’s because I’m too used to

The texture of

Paper.

Pages.

A spine.

And 2 covers.

I touch your skin

Because all I’ve ever known

Is a love story that I know

Will never be mine

Just fiction.

I touch your skin

Because

My eyes can’t believe

What my hands are holding.

You. real.

More than a story,

More than a rhyme,

When I touch you

It’s because

I can’t believe

You’re mine.

“He loved reading romance books, and he loved the fictional idea of love,” McSorley said. “That’s where I got the inspiration for this poem. I have this friend who wants so badly what he reads about in his books.”

She hopes to publish a collection of poems and connect with readers through her writing.

“If I did get it published, I would just hope that other people get that validation,” she said. “I’m not the only one who’s felt like this—this author also felt like it. It’s okay that I’m feeling it.”

Dr. Shelly Sanders, a contest judge and the university’s writer-in-residence, described the judging process and the qualities considered in submissions.

“I’m looking for quality of form and interesting creative content,” she said. “I’m looking for something that makes me think about love in a new way, something that’s really specific and evokes a moment that is surprising in terms of image or awareness of something beautiful.”

The annual Love Poetry Contest is organized by the university’s Writing Center with support from faculty, including Sanders.

“We need to encourage our students to tell their stories, write poetry, explore language and learn about the gift that poetry is,” Sanders said.

Sanders said she hopes the contest will continue to encourage students to explore creative writing. She noted that there are many creative writing opportunities on campus, including the Shinnery Review and the Writers Guild.

She encouraged students to try writing poetry and said they don’t have to be English majors to participate.