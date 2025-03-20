’Not done yet’: women’s basketball continues postseason in WNIT

Although the women’s basketball team lost on March 13 to Utah Valley University 75-65 in the Western Athletic Conference tournament, the season is not over for the Wildcats, as they have accepted an invite to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

In the loss to the Wolverines, Payton Hull, sophomore guard from Peaster, made her return from an injury she sustained in the game against Grand Canyon University on Jan. 16.

Head Coach Julie Goodenough said having Hull back benefited the team, especially from a scoring perspective, despite the loss.

“It was just crazy that she just came in and picked up where she left off,” she said. “She had practiced for two weeks but hadn’t had a game since January 16th. She just picked up where she left off.”

Hull came off the bench and put up 15 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. The top scorer for the Wildcats against UVU was Emma Troxell, sophomore forward from Bushland, who had 20 points.

Hull said it was great to be back on the court and have a more active role in the team’s gameplay.

“I knew that I needed to help my team out as much as I could, but the nerves were there for sure,” Hull said.

After the official March Madness bracket was released on Sunday, the WNIT committee sent several invitations to teams who did not make the field of 68. These schools include regular season runners-up and teams who did well in their respective conference tournaments, but did not win.

Three other teams from the WAC accepted WNIT bids: Tarleton State University, the University of Texas-Arlington and UVU.

The Wildcats will play 6 p.m. Thursday, hosting the Lady Demons from Northwestern State University, a former Southland Conference opponent.

While the two teams have completely different rosters than the last time they played each other, Goodenough said knowing the program is helping the coaching staff scout and prepare for the matchup.

“They have different coaches,” she said. “Obviously, a completely different roster than the last time we played them when we were in the Southland. But I think it’s good to play a team you have a little bit of familiarity with.”

The Wildcats are 6-2 all-time against the Lady Demons and have won the last six matchups after dropping the first two.

Hull said she hopes to have another impactful game against the Lady Demons.

“Hopefully my threes are better this game and just giving it all I got for our team,” she said.

Goodenough said the Wildcat offense will have to play clean and make shots, due to the strong Lady Demon defense.

“Northwestern State is one of the top defensive teams in the Southland,” she said. “If you look at all their defensive stats, they’re right up there number one, number two. We’ve got to make shots. We’ve got to take care of the basketball, low turnover game.”

Thursday’s game will be Goodenough’s 900th game as a head coach, a privilege she does not take lightly.

“The opportunity to coach Division I women’s basketball is just a dream come true for me,” Goodenough said. “This team this year really gave me a great shot of exhilaration, of energy, of kind of a rededication, knowing that we have high-character people on our team.”

This is the first postseason game to host for the Wildcats, which could give the team an advantage.

“We’re playing in Moody where we practice every day. We’ve got to knock down open shots,” Goodenough said.