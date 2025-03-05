Siburt Institute partners with Pepperdine for $2.1M grant to support rural churches

The Siburt Institute for Church Ministry received $2.1 million through a collaboration with Pepperdine University’s Empower and Equip program. Lilly Endowment Inc. funded the initiative with a $7.5 million grant to Pepperdine, to strengthen ministries and leadership in Churches of Christ in rural areas in the United States.

“This grant allows us to extend the university’s resources to more congregations,” said Carson Reed, executive director of the Siburt Institute.” ACU exists to educate students, but it also serves broader purposes, and this speaks to some of the broader purposes. Influencing and helping congregations thrive.”

The Siburt Institute will use its grant to focus on three key areas:

Research: A major five-year study on small-town and rural Churches of Christ, led by sociologist and faculty member Suzie Macaluso. The research includes quantitative surveys to understand the needs and characteristics of rural churches. Reed said, that as those needs are identified, the institution will move on to qualitative work. Focus groups will dive deeper into the things rural church leaders are experiencing and seeing.

Resource development: The Siburt Institute will create an online resource library for congregations and church leaders across the country.

“That may have anything from sermons to curriculum for small groups to even how to better engage their community as a congregation to serve the needs of their specific community,” said Shelby Coble, assistant director of the Siburt Institute.

Training and engagement: Reed said, that with the help of the grant, a series of training events will be done to implement research findings and support rural congregations across Texas and neighboring states.

“This grant is giving us an opportunity to continue to extend the resources of the university into another array of congregations,” Reed said.

The initiative aligns with the Siburt Institute’s mission. Founded in 2012, the institute continues the legacy of Charles Siburt, a professor known as the “church doctor.” The Siburt Institute was formed at his passing to continue his work by bringing an array of services to congregations.

Today the Siburt Institute helps with placing ministers in positions. Reed said they are helping around 200 churches look for ministers or pastors.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the Siburt Institute to serve God’s work in the United States among small-town and rural churches,” Reed said.