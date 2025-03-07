Softball enters conference play looking for a momentum shift

This weekend, the Wildcats will head to Seattle to face off against a conference opponent, Seattle University. Following the conference games, the team will travel to Eugene, Oregon, to take No. 24 Oregon University and Oregon State University.

Last week, the Wildcats wrapped up the Longhorn Invitational with a 3-2 victory over the University of Incarnate Word. This was a big win for the team as they looked to gain some momentum heading into conference play, Head Coach Jo Koons said.

“We wanted to gain some momentum going into it [conference play],” she said. “We had a little bit of a rougher weekend than I anticipated last weekend. So it was nice to finish on a high note rolling into conference.”

This weekend’s games will be a three-game series against Seattle U. The Wildcats begin on Friday with two games scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. followed by a game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

After finishing up in Seattle, the Wildcats will play in the Jane Sanders Classic. Their games Sunday will be against Oregon State at 2 p.m. and Oregon at 7 p.m. To finish the week off, they will play Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Koons said playing a team three times in a row is different from facing several different opponents in one weekend, which is a new strategy the Wildcats will have to find.

“There’s not really any secrets by the time you get to the end of it,” she said. “You kind of just have to battle it out. Usually, you’ll see the first game was going to be tight, and then two and three, it’s like, man… if you can be consistent and execute, then you’re going to be successful in the end.”

ACU is currently 4-16 on the season after playing in four tough tournaments. However, wins against a conference opponent and tough teams from the state of Oregon would surely put them in a position to continue the season successfully.