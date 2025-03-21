Wildcat baseball looks ahead to WAC play

Team members gathers to watch teammate as they are up to bat. (Photo by Steven Infante)

The Wildcat baseball squad has shown dominant form in its non-conference schedule, entering Western Athletic Conference play with 11 wins in its past 13 games and holding a solid 14-7 record.

One of the most impressive highlights of their recent performance was a 12-11 win over Sam Houston on Saturday, secured in the 11th inning after a back-and-forth battle throughout the game.

Maddox Miesse, junior catcher from Adkins, emphasized the importance of the last series.

“This past weekend helped us get settled and confident heading into WAC play,” Miesse said.

It is hard not to be confident, as the Wildcats’ offense has been particularly impressive, averaging more than seven runs per game this season. Their offensive performance has been complemented by an almost flawless defense, with the team posting a .975 fielding percentage.

To start WAC play, the Wildcats face a challenging series against Grand Canyon University.

GCU has historically been a strong conference opponent, entering last year’s postseason as the No. 1 seed in the WAC. This series will play a key role in postseason standings.

“We’re playing Grand Canyon, which has been as steady as anybody in the nation,” Head Coach Rick McCarty said. “We were second behind them a year ago, so hopefully we can take that next step again this year.”

And it’s not just McCarty who is ready – the team is also optimistic. Zandt Payne, senior infielder from Edmond, Oklahoma, further emphasized the series’ importance.

“This series win can be huge,” Payne said. “It’s something that will give us a hot start in conference play, which will help us down the stretch, especially with GCU always battling for the top.”

Wildcats upcoming March WAC Schedule:

vs. Grand Canyon, March 21-23

at Utah Valley, March 28-30

ACU’s home mark now at 9-2 has showcased its dominance at Crutcher Scott Field, where it hosts GCU this week. The Wildcats hope to use their home-field advantage to kick off their conference schedule on a positive note down the stretch.

“The goal is to keep improving and put ourselves in the best position possible for the conference tournament,” said McCarty.