Wildcats fall to Utah Valley in hard-fought matchup

The Wildcats lost to the Utah Valley University Wolverines 73-60 on Thursday, leaving them 15-15 on the season and 7-8 in Western Athletic Conference games.

Leonardo Bettiol, junior forward from Roncade, Italy, was the leading scorer for ACU with 20 points and eight rebounds. Bettiol had 13 in the first half contributing to nearly half of the Wildcats’ 29 first-half points.

Throughout the game, the Wildcats’ defense faltered giving up a 20-5 scoring run to the Wolverines in the first half. The run put ACU in a hole, forcing the team to claw back the rest of the game.

The Wildcats fought back, getting the lead down to four points on several occasions throughout the second half. Utah Valley was able to go on a scoring run to extend its lead anytime ACU got the score down to a two-possession game.

“This is the first time all year I think that our team responded,” Head Coach Brette Tanner said. “We got whipped in the first half. And what we’ve done in the past is folded in that moment. And this team fought all the way back.”

Two glaring weak spots for ACU were giving up 21 second-chance points to Utah Valley and shooting 24-71 from the field.

Tanner said the key to fixing these weak spots is being tougher when going up for rebounds and taking advantage of opportunities to get layups.

Starter Hunter Jack Madden, senior guard from Sydney, Australia, struggled only having five points from free throws and shooting 0-8 from the field.

“I got no doubt in mind he’s going to hit shots on Saturday and hit shots next week,” Tanner said.

Madden will need to step up on Saturday when the Wildcats host the Grand Canyon University Antelopes in the final game of the regular season.

“That’s a really good team,” Tanner said. “And to me, that’s been the best team all year. So, when you’re the best team all year, then you’ve got to bring your best.”

The game will have WAC tournament seeding implications for both teams. If GCU wins, it will share the conference title with Utah Valley. If ACU wins, the Wildcats could potentially clinch the fourth seed in the tournament depending on other teams’ results on Saturday.