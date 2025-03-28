Wildcats succeed at indoor championship, Wes Kittley Invitational

Canaan Fairley, junior multisport athlete from San Antonio, kneels in preparation for the start of the 4x100m race. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

With a full indoor season in the books, the track and field team moved on to the outdoor season by hosting the Wes Kittley Invitational on March 21-22.

At the final indoor meet, the Western Athletic Conference Championships in Spokane, Washington, the Wildcats had 12 medal winners in nine events, including the men’s distance medley.

Ja’Dasia Sims

1st W High Jump

Miguel Hall

2nd M 60m Hurdles

Kailey Roskop

3rd W Weight Throw

Cooper Goggans

3rd M 800m

Luize Velmere

3rd W Triple Jump

Sutton Welch

3rd M Weight Throw

Sterling Glenn

2nd W Shot Put

Canaan Fairley

3rd M Heptathlon

Vincent Luffey, Mark Barajas, Landon Gray, JP Trook

3rd M Distance

Medley

Canaan Fairley, junior from San Antonio, placed third in the WAC Championships in the heptathlon, an event that he said takes a lot of focus, but he keeps his focus on one thing.

Fairley is looking to better himself with every meet he participates in, and he is looking forward to the WAC Outdoor Championships due to the intense competition.

“I am blessed to have such fierce competition that pushes me to new levels,” he said. “My goal is to be the best, and to be the best you have to beat the best.”

In the first outdoor meet of the season, the Wes Kittley Invitational, 17 athletes medaled for the Wildcats in 15 events, including the women’s 4x400m relay.

Kailey Roskop

3rd W Discus

3rd W Hammer Throw

Mark Barajas

3rd M 3000m SC

Peyton Bornstein

3rd W 3000m SC

Andruw Villa

1st M 1500m

Miguel Hall

3rd M 110m Hurdles

Luize Velmere

3rd W Long Jump

1st W Triple Jump

Sterling Glenn

2nd W Shot Put

Donovan Ramirez

2nd M Triple Jump

Horatio Brooks

2nd M Long Jump

Sutton Welch

2nd M Shot Put

1st M Hammer Throw

Vincent Luffey

2nd M 800m

Aaralyn Strambler

1st W Long Jump

Benji Castro

1st M 800m

Jalyn Childers, Gracee Whitaker, Emma Santoro, Jess Reyes

2nd W 4x400m Relay

The five first place finishes are a good start to the outdoor season, but the Wildcats will look to improve their standings with every meet.

This is the first season under Head Coach Miles Smith. Fairley said he is thankful for the coaching staff pushing him and the rest of the team to be better.

“​​From the coaching staff to the new recruits,” he said. “I have had the immense blessing of bonding with others through the intense practices, frustrating mental blocks, weight of expectations and one singular common interest–to be more Christ-like.”

The Wildcats will split the squad and travel to two outdoor meets this weekend. Half the team will go to the Texas Relays in Austin and the other half will go to the Bobcat Invitational & Multis in San Marcos.