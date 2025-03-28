Wildcats succeed at indoor championship, Wes Kittley Invitational

With a full indoor season in the books, the track and field team moved on to the outdoor season by hosting the Wes Kittley Invitational on March 21-22.
At the final indoor meet, the Western Athletic Conference Championships in Spokane, Washington, the Wildcats had 12 medal winners in nine events, including the men’s distance medley.
Ja’Dasia Sims
1st W High Jump
Miguel Hall
2nd M 60m Hurdles
Kailey Roskop
3rd W Weight Throw
Cooper Goggans
3rd M 800m
Luize Velmere
3rd W Triple Jump
Sutton Welch
3rd M Weight Throw
Sterling Glenn
2nd W Shot Put
Canaan Fairley
3rd M Heptathlon
Vincent Luffey, Mark Barajas, Landon Gray, JP Trook
3rd M Distance
Medley
Canaan Fairley, junior from San Antonio, placed third in the WAC Championships in the heptathlon, an event that he said takes a lot of focus, but he keeps his focus on one thing.
Fairley is looking to better himself with every meet he participates in, and he is looking forward to the WAC Outdoor Championships due to the intense competition.
“I am blessed to have such fierce competition that pushes me to new levels,” he said. “My goal is to be the best, and to be the best you have to beat the best.”
In the first outdoor meet of the season, the Wes Kittley Invitational, 17 athletes medaled for the Wildcats in 15 events, including the women’s 4x400m relay.
Kailey Roskop
3rd W Discus
3rd W Hammer Throw
Mark Barajas
3rd M 3000m SC
Peyton Bornstein
3rd W 3000m SC
Andruw Villa
1st M 1500m
Miguel Hall
3rd M 110m Hurdles
Luize Velmere
3rd W Long Jump
1st W Triple Jump
Sterling Glenn
2nd W Shot Put
Donovan Ramirez
2nd M Triple Jump
Horatio Brooks
2nd M Long Jump
Sutton Welch
2nd M Shot Put
1st M Hammer Throw
Vincent Luffey
2nd M 800m
Aaralyn Strambler
1st W Long Jump
Benji Castro
1st M 800m
Jalyn Childers, Gracee Whitaker, Emma Santoro, Jess Reyes
2nd W 4x400m Relay
The five first place finishes are a good start to the outdoor season, but the Wildcats will look to improve their standings with every meet.
This is the first season under Head Coach Miles Smith. Fairley said he is thankful for the coaching staff pushing him and the rest of the team to be better.
“From the coaching staff to the new recruits,” he said. “I have had the immense blessing of bonding with others through the intense practices, frustrating mental blocks, weight of expectations and one singular common interest–to be more Christ-like.”
The Wildcats will split the squad and travel to two outdoor meets this weekend. Half the team will go to the Texas Relays in Austin and the other half will go to the Bobcat Invitational & Multis in San Marcos.
