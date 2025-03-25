‘Win the game in front of you’: women’s basketball moves to Super 16 in WNIT

The Wildcats won their second postseason game of the year Monday night with 75-53 over the Sugar Bears from the University of Central Arkansas for their second straight win of over 20 points.

Led by Payton Hull, sophomore guard from Peaster, and Meredith Mayes, sophomore center from Bixby, Oklahoma, the team took a commanding lead in the second quarter after the Sugar Bears came out to a hot start in the first.

Hull led the team in scoring with 28 points, while Mayes was second with 20. Mayes led the team in rebounding with nine rebounds, and Bella Earle, senior guard from Corinth, followed with seven.

Head Coach Julie Goodenough said she has been impressed with Hull’s performances since returning from injury.

“It’s been really impressive,” Goodenough said. “You sit out for seven weeks and then you just come back and you haven’t skipped a beat. I thought the first quarter she kind of had to figure out the pace of the game and get her shot in sync, and since she’s been Payton Hull.”

The Wildcats defense forced 25 turnovers for the Sugar Bears in a strong defensive effort, 16 of which came in the first half.

However, in addition to the defensive intensity, the team also played well offensively. The Wildcats scored 29 points in the second quarter on 61.11% shooting.

The team will remain on the road as it travels to Illinois State University for the Super 16 game that will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Addison Martin, former Wildcat center from Shreveport, Louisiana, transferred to Illinois State in the offseason but will face her former team in the Thursday matchup. Martin averages 11.4 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Redbirds.

Goodenough said she has faith in her team on this road trip, even though it can be tough playing away from home.

“This team’s proven to be really good road warriors so we expect to perform well on the road,” she said.