41st annual Kirk Goodwin Run to benefit psychology professor

Participants line up as they wait for the 2024 Kirk Goodwin Run to begin (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Clark)

The 41st annual Kirk Goodwin Run is set to take place on May 3. This year’s proceeds will benefit Dr. Timothy Scott Perkins, a professor in the Psychology Department.

Dr. Perkins has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. The money raised from the run will go to him and his family to assist in paying for medical care.

Barrett Clark, junior finance major from Fort Worth, is the director of this year’s race. He is joined by co-director Cole Welch, junior biology major from Franklin, Tennessee, as the only two people in charge of the run.

As director and co-director, Clark and Welch work to get sponsors for the race along with any marketing and logistics that are needed for everything to run smoothly the day of the race.

“Barrett’s been doing a lot of the digital marketing stuff,” Welch said. “He made our shirts and got some of the ads running on Instagram while I am helping make sure we’re getting the Luns reserved at the right time and figuring out a race path.”

The run will take place on the Lunsford Trail around campus, starting and ending at Galaxy Park, located between the Hunter Welcome Center and North Judge Ely Blvd, near Faubus Lake.

Clark and Welch first got involved with the Kirk Goodwin Run during their freshman year when they joined the fraternity of Galaxy.

“We helped our freshman year as Novas,” Welch said. “It’s one thing that happens every year and has been for a long time which makes it cool because it always has a good cause and makes a difference in someone’s life.”

Welch is on the pre-health track with his biology degree and wants to help people with health care.

“I understand how much of a financial and mental burden it is,” Welch said. “Being able to relieve even just a little bit of that is a cool thing.”

While he does not have the background that Welch has, Clark has felt impacted by the race and seeing the results the proceeds can have in someone’s life.

“KGR’s been really cool,” Clark said. “It’s been cool to see the impact it’s had. Our freshman year it was for Kade Parmelly, and last year, it was for Dr. Cindy Roper who’s in the sociology department. It’s been cool to see how the Kirk Goodwin Run can impact people at ACU.”

This year’s logo and race are themed with colors and fonts similar to those of Krispy Kreme, which Clark said is a throwback to a race in the early 2000s.

“They did kind of a Krispy Kreme-themed t-shirt,” Clark said. “So we just wanted to do a little retro kind of honor to them and to switch it up a little bit.”

While the race itself is fun for those doing it, Clark and Welch also think it is a unique event on campus where people come together and support one specific cause.

“It’s not a thing that happens on campus very often,” Clark said. “But it’s also cool to see people that are close with the beneficiary come out and show their support.”

Despite the race being nearly three weeks away, Clark and Welch have already heard from people in the Psychology Department about how excited they are that the KGR is supporting one of their professors.

“It’s going to be really cool to see those people show up and show their support and show how much it means to them,” Clark said.

Additionally, the family of Kirk Goodwin shows up every year despite his passing in 1984.

“His family still shows up every year,” Clark said. “I think that is just evidence of the kind of impact something like this can have.”

The 41st annual Kirk Goodwin Run will take place on May 3 at 4 p.m. To register, you can visit the table in the campus center or go online at galaxycharitable.com/kgr.