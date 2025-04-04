Men’s tennis looks to bounce back as WAC Championship approaches

The team gathers in between duos and singles matches and talk strategy. (Photo by Steven Infante)

The ACU Men’s Tennis team is aiming to break a two-match losing streak this week as they head on the road. The team will first travel to Arlington to face UT Arlington, before heading to Waco to take on Oklahoma State.

The first match against UT Arlington holds significant importance for the Wildcats’ position in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) standings, as they are currently tied for second place with UT Arlington. This showdown will determine who holds the second spot going into the WAC Championship, scheduled for April 17th to 19th.

In their previous meeting with UT Arlington, ACU struggled, falling 1-5. The Wildcats’ lone victory came in doubles, where the duo of Ethan Scribner and Alejandro Verdasco delivered an impressive 6-1 win.

As they look to bounce back this time around, the Wildcats will be focused on getting more contributions from both their singles and doubles teams.

ACU’s upcoming match against Oklahoma State will also be a tough challenge. The last time the two teams faced off was in 2011, with ACU struggling to a 2-5 defeat. That match saw Bryan Joiner claim a singles victory, while Jake Hendrie and John Strahl won in doubles play. The Wildcats are looking to break the eight-year drought and secure a much-needed win as they approach the final stretch of the season.

With the WAC Championship just around the corner, these matches could be crucial for ACU as they seek to build momentum and finish strong in conference play.