Faculty honored at Women in Leadership Luncheon

As part of Women’s History Month, three women were honored at a Women in Leadership luncheon on March 20.

The three women are Dr. Susan Lewis, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Ramonica Scott, associate professor and director for the Master of Athletic Training Program and Naoemi Gire, executive director of University Access Programs.

Lewis, a 1992 graduate of the university, said she is thankful for the opportunity to work in a Christian environment alongside those who have served her.

“This award is a reflection of the many people who have mentored, supported, and inspired me along the way,” Lewis said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve at a university that values both excellence and Christ-centered leadership.”

Scott said she is thankful for the award and thinks it is very important to elevate women to various positions of leadership in many aspects of life.

“Although any person can advance an organization,” Scott said. “Women in large leadership roles help to keep the variety in the progress of an organization, which can lead to more innovative solutions. They serve as role models and they open doors for future generations of women.”

Gire, a 2014 graduate of the university, said that even though Lewis, Scott and herself all serve different areas of life on campus, they all have similar goals.

“I think between the three of us, the work that we do isn’t for the purpose of recognition,” Gire said. “It’s more about our passion to kind of break down barriers and empower students.”

Lewis said she hopes she can be a motivation for other women looking to enter leadership roles.

“I hope that my leadership encourages other women to pursue their calling with confidence,” she said. “Knowing their voices and vision are essential to shaping the future of any organization they lead.”

These women are good examples of how women can balance being a motivation to others while also leading a university.

All three women said they feel deeply honored to receive this recognition. They hope to inspire other women and girls to pursue positions of power and leadership.

“The work that we do is very focused on changing the landscape and breaking down barriers while empowering our students and the people around us,” Gire said.