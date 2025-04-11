Dry Erase supplies marked up after SGA Senate meeting

The Student Government Association passed three new pieces of legislation on Wednesday and is working to enhance student life.

Langley Smith, senior political science major from Murrieta, California, presented a resolution to petition the ACU administration to reduce the cost of study abroad programs. The goal of this resolution is to start a conversation with the administration about lowering the cost to make the programs more accessible to all students and to encourage more students to apply.

One of the suggestions in the resolution was to “explore alternative funding sources, such as corporate partnerships, donor sponsorships or government grants, to help subsidize program costs for students in need.” SGA is still working out the logistics of this plan.

“So our plan is to figure out the things that Kevin Campbell’s asked specifically as a deliverable for us to decide what we believe that students should be responsible in paying for,” SGA President Josh Springer said. “Should that be fixed costs or variable costs?”

Eric Terrones, freshman music major from Waxahachie, presented a bill to purchase more Expo markers and erasers for the whiteboards in the library. The original number presented was 264 markers and 56 erasers. However, an amendment was proposed to add eight more erasers to avoid the founding number of a fraternity. This amendment passed.

“Every time I’ve gone to use the dry-erase boards in the library, I haven’t had a marker, and if I’ve had a marker, it’s been basically dead,” said SGA Vice President Athena Triantopoulos, senior advertising and public relations major from Las Vegas. “That’s just a really easy fix, so we fixed it. We bought enough markers that it should be a two-year supply.”

SGA also passed a resolution to add the responsibility of the expansion and management of its endowment to the chief financial officer. Currently, the treasurer is the only position specified for the expansion of the SGA endowment. This resolution was presented by Katelyn Kellogg, sophomore finance major from Colleyville, and was passed with 96% in favor.

“This just makes sense, I think organizationally, for their roles to be the ones in charge of the endowment,” said Springer, senior financial management major from Helotes.

Here is a list of the legislation passed.

S.R. 101.24 | Study Abroad Costs

S.B. 101.08 Lib Markers

S.R. 101.25 Endowment