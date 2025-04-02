Student body elects SGA president and vice president for 2025-26 school year

Zeke Whisenhunt and Tamil Adele's campaign photo. (Courtesy of their campaign website)

Student Government Association results are in: Tamil Adele was officially elected student body president with 91.1% of the votes. Zeke Whisenhunt was elected vice president with 91.7% of the votes.

Adele, junior criminal justice major from Midland, shared her thoughts on the election and her goals for the upcoming term.

“I’m feeling extremely excited to be president,” she said. “I’ve been working at this since my freshman year, and I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to lead in this capacity.”

Adele also shared some of her plans for next year and said she is ready to continue the legacy of advocacy and dedication for the student body.

“I am also excited about working on the speed bumps, which I know are directly impacting students, and I’m ready to make this a better situation for everyone involved,” Adele said.

Adele and Whisenhunt expressed their excitement about making changes on campus to improve the student experience. Whisenhunt, junior engineering major from Greenbrier, Arkansas, said that even though they both ran unopposed, it was a great learning experience, and even without competition, they still worked hard and started the process for their campaigns in the fall.

“I’m most excited about revamping the Senate next semester, and I look forward to all the legislation that our senators will pass,” Whisenhunt said. “As vice president, I will be in charge of the Senate, meaning that I can help senators brainstorm, write and pass their ideas as legislation.”

Whisenhunt said ACU is at its best when students have a voice, and SGA is one of the avenues for expressing student opinions.

Adele and Whisenhunt’s first order of business is to hire the rest of the executive board through a series of applications and interviews.