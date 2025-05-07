Demolition begins on Sherrod residential apartments

The university is demoing the old Sherrod apartments, a process which will take eight to nine months, said Kevin Campbell, senior vice president of operations. The buildings will be pushed over and hauled out, starting with the middle buildings and working to the ones on the outside.

“There’s several ideas that we’ve had in our campus master plan, and we are still in the process of trying to finalize that,” Campbell said.

Architects will be on site on Wednesday to continue the discussion over future plans. In the meantime, Campbell said he prefers not to speculate too much in case the project goes in a different direction.

“No matter what we were exploring doing, having these apartments cleared out is going to create the open space that we need to explore any of those future paths,” Campbell said.

Coming up on a year since the former Mabee Hall was retired, Campbell said no immediate plans are in place for when the building will be pushed over.

“It is a facility that we intend to retire, and so we are being protective of it not becoming something else at this point in time,” Campbell said. “The plan for the foreseeable future would be to allow it to sit until our plans become a little clearer for what we would put in its place.”

Campbell said he has no imminent construction updates other than the new Kojie Park, which needs fundraising to finalize and designs to be approved.

“On the construction front, we may see a little bit of a normal operation period for a little while without a major construction project,” Campbell said.