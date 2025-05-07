Koons completes first season as head coach

After two seasons spent at the University of Texas-Arlington as a recruiting coordinator, Jo Koons decided to take on a new challenge by accepting the role as head coach of the softball team at ACU.

In her first season at the helm for the Wildcats, Koons has led the team to a 15-34 overall record and an 11-10 conference record with three conference games left. She led the team to a spot in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time since the 2022 season.

“I mean that’s what you work so hard for all year long,” Koons said. “So, to have them have the opportunity to get to go, and it being the first year I’m here, is just laying the foundation for the future of this program and what we plan to do.”

Koons has been able to improve the play of star pitcher Lina Russo, right-handed pitcher from Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. Russo has been able to improve her ERA from 4.29 to 3.25 this season, along with throwing four shutouts, including a no-hitter.

Taylor Bachmeyer, graduate outfielder from Pflugerville, was a key transfer brought in by Koons for the Wildcats this season. Bachmeyer previously played at the University of Mississippi and Sam Houston State University. She batted .291 this season, along with three home runs and 20 RBIs.

Her experience at UTA, along with her time spent at Longwood University as an assistant coach, helped shape her into the coach that she is today.

During her time at UTA, Koons was able to help the team to a fourth-place finish in the 2024 WAC tournament. At Longwood, she helped the team reach the Big South Conference Championship game.

Koons said her time at UTA, a WAC school, helped her transition into her role at ACU since she knew the opponents well already.

“Knowing this conference well, knowing our opponents has been able to help me execute what we need to do as a team to be where we want to,” Koons said.

At the end of ACU’s season, Koons will take on an assistant coaching position for the summer with the Talons of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. The league is beginning its inaugural season in June. It will be a four-week season where 60 athletes will play with the four teams.

The senior advisor for the new league will be Kim Ng, former general manager of the Miami Marlins. She will work alongside four well-accomplished women in softball – Jennie Finch, Cat Osterman, Natasha Watley and Jessica Mendoza.

Koons said the opportunity to coach in the AUSL will help her to make connections with pro players and allow for future ACU athletes to hopefully play in the league.

“Softball’s a great sport and it deserves its own league and a way for athletes to move on beyond college,” Koons said.

In her future at ACU, Koons wants her team to reach regionals every season and win the conference tournament every year and be one of the top 64 teams and have a chance to win the College World Series.