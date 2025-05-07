Love is in the air, in Moody and on the Lunsford Trail

As the sun sets across the Lunsford Trail, campus couples come out for their nightly walks. Whether it is a first date, a weekly walk or a recurring venture for a married couple, the Luns has become a popular date spot on campus for all relationship stages.

“On one Luns lap, I think I see about five or six couples,” said Lillie Richardson, sophomore early education major from Dallas. “It’s kind of therapeutic. I think that’s why a lot of people like to do it. It’s not super challenging or anything.”

It has become a noticeable trend to find couples walking the Luns together. The 1.8-mile loop around campus doesn’t attract just students but also married couples. Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university and wife Brooke are often spotted walking the Luns at the end of the work day.

“I’d say going on a walk is a good way to get to know somebody on a deeper level,” said Word Daniel, sophomore art major from Arlington. “Maybe people who’ve been dating for a while or people who haven’t even started dating.”

The trail, on average, takes 33 minutes to walk, and many students agree that it is a good way to get to know someone. Students say a Luns walk date is better than a movie date because couples can chat and be active on the Luns.

Students also suggested that the Luns come first in an ACU relationship, and Moody Chapel comes second.

“I’d say Moody second because, during Chapel, you have to shut up,” Daniel said. “It’s kind of like watching a movie, and the movies are like the worst first date. Well, at least you can sing, I guess, so that puts it up there.”

The Lunsford Trail is named in honor of the Lunsford family, which donated the funds for the Quiet Place in the Onstead-Packer Biblical Studies Building and curated the idea for the Luns.

The family also planned the scriptures on the trail. Each member picked their favorite Bible verse, which was carved into cement and limestone along the trail. In an Optimist story in 2006, alumnus Holt Lunsford said before the trail’s construction, students were forced to run and cycle inches from traffic. So the trail was created to provide a safe place for students to be active, build community and reflect.

Many students agree that the Luns is scenic and is a good place to reflect and exercise, as intended.

“It’s just really calm and peaceful and you know sometimes sitting and eating is awkward,” said Tyla Thompson, junior psychology major from Killeen. “So it gives you a chance to have an active date without paying for something, so you can just walk and talk.”

Students also agree that another reason Luns walks are popular is because of how accessible and safe it is. The emergency pillars and the campus police being so close help students feel safer, especially for late-night walks.

“It’s pretty accessible and is outside, so you don’t have to stay cooped up,” said Logan Carroll, senior management major from Boerne. “And I think some of Abilene is just not a nice place to go for a walk sometimes.”

Josh Konlande, sophomore mechanical engineering major from Fort Worth, agreed that the Luns is safer and added that “it’s the only place in Abilene I can go on a walk without being chased by a rabid dog.”

But for some people, the Luns is appealing for reasons other than the campus’s safety.

“You get to see dogs,” said Charlie Williams, sophomore marketing major from Allen.

Jonatan Martinez, junior ministry and vocation major from Fredericksburg, said a friend’s experience with the Luns exposed a rare drawback to the walking date.

“Whenever they first started going out, I talked to him the next day, and he was very tired,” Martinez said. “That’s because he and his girlfriend walked the Luns like 10 times.”

Luns couples can be found at any time of the day when the weather is nice, but you’re most likely to run into some just after sunset.

“I mean, I can’t really think of anywhere else,” Daniel said. “It’s not like people are going on dates in the freaking Hardin building,” Daniel said.