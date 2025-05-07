Provost adopts new policy for emeriti faculty

Dr. Monty Lynn, Scholar in Residence from the College of Business Administration and emeritus professor, works with students in class. (Photo by Jeremy Enlow)

A new emeriti faculty policy has been adopted that went into effect in April 2025. This policy has a clear and established set of guidelines that have been put in place to recognize retired faculty who have impacted ACU through their teaching, scholarship and service.

Dr. Susan Lewis, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, clarified that there has been an emerita/emeritus faculty designation for many years, but she identified a need to clarify the guidelines and establish the benefits for retired faculty.

“Even though faculty retire from the university, they can still benefit from and contribute to the life of the university,” Lewis said. “Retired faculty have so much wisdom and knowledge to share with our students and faculty; I wanted to provide clear pathways for those relationships to continue.”

This policy includes several benefits for those who are given this distinction. Key benefits include continuing access to ACU email, full library privileges including online resources and databases and a lifetime campus parking pass. Several campus offices are participating in providing these benefits.

“After hearing from several retired faculty, the benefits they were most interested in and reviewing best practices at other universities, I worked with a variety of campus offices – IT, ACU Police Department, Athletics, Theatre, SRWC as well as the Provost’s Cabinet and Faculty Senate, to finalize the policy,” Lewis said. “I’m really grateful for each of the campus offices that are participating.”

Dr. Monty Lynn, scholar in residence in the College of Business Administration, is referred to as an emeritus professor, although the title is not yet official. He said former faculty members have used the term unofficially to indicate they are retired, but with ACU’s new policy, the title is now formalized. He said there is a meaningful reason for offering this title to faculty.

“Most occupations don’t have a title signifying that one is retired,” Lynn said. “Professors often do research that continues to be used by others. They may connect with former students and colleagues as well, long after retiring. Many are involved in various ways in the university community. The emeritus/emerita role facilitates each of these relationships. It provides a title that is shorthand for saying ‘I used to teach at ACU.’”

The new policy outlines the eligibility criteria, nomination and approval process and the benefits tied to this title. Continuing opportunities for involvement with the university are also shown in relation to availability and interest. A Legacy Clause will be included, which allows faculty who retired prior to the policy’s implementation to request emeritus status. ​​Eligible individuals or their department chairs may contact the Office of the Provost at provost@acu.edu to initiate a request.

“ACU faculty are dedicated to our mission of educating students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world,” Lewis said. “Many retired ACU faculty have spent their lives and careers in service to that mission. As Christians learn in Romans 13, we are expected to give honor to whom honor is due, and these dedicated faculty certainly are deserving of honor for their many contributions to the ACU community.”

Further information regarding the policy can be found on blogs.acu.edu.